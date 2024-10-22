Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Novel: Mission to Neptune by Ken Hilton
Mission to Neptune
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 22, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Madison, WI – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Ken Hilton’s Mission to Neptune, the story of two scientists who visit a gas giant planet for research and end up finding so much more!
In Mission to Neptune, Jill and Dan, two of Earth’s most brilliant scientists, undertake a 2.8 billion-mile journey to Neptune, a planet humans could not have traveled to before or even dreamed of doing so, due to distance and danger. The scientists will fly by five planets before arriving on Neptune and will be away for three years. But the trip will show what humans can achieve and learn as Jill and Dan deal with out-of-this-world problems.
On Neptune, Jill and Dan meet people who are friendly! They also encounter unfriendly aliens, plus a few who offer their protection. Neptune offers a wealth of scientific knowledge as well as new and unexpected friendships for the Earthlings, who find themselves world-class heroes when they finally return home.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/MissionToNeptune.
At 40 pages, Mission to Neptune is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7554-7 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $12.95 eBook: 5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7620-9 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $26.95
Genre: FICTION / Science Fiction
About the Author: Ken Hilton has dabbled in astronomy as a hobby for fifty years, and his mother was an astrophysicist. Mission to Neptune is his debut novel.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
