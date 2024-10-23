Nail Care Market was is expected to grow US$ 16.28 Bn by 2030,
Nail Care Market size was valued at USD 11.57 Bn. in 2023. Nail Polish, one of the segments reviewed in our reports dominated the Nail Care Market.
Nail care involves caring for both toenails and fingernails. Nail care, including manicures and pedicures, can maintain the health and beauty of your nails. The main reasons for the growth of the nail care market are the constant evolution of fashion trends and increasing awareness of beauty.
Social media plays a significant role in the promotion of products, services, and trends. People are impacted by the popular styles and preferences they observe on social media platforms. The primary issue in the nail care industry is the harmful chemicals found in nail products like gels, polishes, removers, and adhesives, such as formaldehyde, causing discomfort like nausea, dizziness, and headaches for consumers. In 2023, the market was mostly controlled by the Asia Pacific region, holding a 40% share. Manicure is widely practiced in both China and Japan.
Nail Care Market Segmentation
by Product
Nail polish
Nail Polish Remover
Others
by Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
by End-User
Men
Women
Nail Care Market Top Leaders:
1. Coty
2. Este Lauder Companies
3. Shiseido Company
4. Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
5. L’Oreal SA
6. Shiseido Company Limited
7. Procter & Gamble Co.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
