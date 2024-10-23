Mineral Sand Market was is expected to grow US$ 55.13 Bn by 2030
Mineral Sand Market size is projected to reach USD 55.13 Bn. by 2030 from US$ 46.06Bn. in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The mineral sand sector refers to the extraction and production of titanium dioxide and zircon products, which are utilized as a white pigment in the manufacturing of paper, plastics, paints, and coatings.
The global mineral sand market is propelled by a significant demand from the building and construction sector. Mineral sand is widely utilized in various applications within the building and construction industry, such as paints, coatings, PVC piping, and ceramic tiling.
Zircon and titanium dioxide are utilized in producing sand, ceramic tiles, and sanitary ware, which plays a crucial role in boosting the demand for the mineral sand market in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region leads in market share throughout the forecast period.
Mineral Sand Market Segmentation
by Material Type
Zircon
Titanium dioxide
Rutile
Chloride slag
Sulfate slag
Ilmenite
by End-users
Building & construction
Paints & coatings
Metal & mining
Mineral Sand Market Top Leaders:
1. Iluka Resources Ltd.
2. Rio Tinto plc.
3. Tronox Limited
4. Kenmare Resources
5. Vilnohirsk and Irshansky
6. Mineral Commodities Ltd.
7. Strandline Resources Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
