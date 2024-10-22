Marine Battery Market Projected to Grow Significantly by 2030: Key Insights, Trends, and Growth Drivers
Marine Battery Market by Battery Type (Lithium, Lead Acid, Nickel Cadmium, Sodium Ion, Others), Ship Type, Sales Channel, Battery Function, Nominal Capacity, Propulsion Type, Ship Power, Battery Design, Energy Density and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 22, 2024 ) The Marine Battery Market is poised for significant expansion, growing from USD 527 million in 2022 to USD 2,056 million by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the increasing demand for hybrid and fully-electric vessels, as industries move towards minimizing environmental impact, especially carbon and sulfur emissions.
Key Insights:
Commercial Segment Leads Market Share
The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022 and continue its lead throughout the forecast period. The shift to hybrid and electric propulsion systems in commercial vessels, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is a major driver of this trend.
Lithium Batteries Dominate in Battery Type Segment
Lithium batteries are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to their high energy density, longer lifecycle, and efficient charge/discharge properties, making them the preferred choice for hybrid and electric vessels.
OEM Segment Leads Sales Channels
The OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) segment is projected to dominate, as increasing global trade, tourism, and the shift towards sustainable practices in marine operations demand fleet modernization and advanced battery solutions.
Fully Electric Propulsion to Drive Future Growth
The fully electric propulsion segment is expected to lead market growth, driven by the need to reduce mechanical equipment weight, increase fuel efficiency, and minimize emissions.
Europe Holds the Largest Market Share
In 2022, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the market, driven by rising global trade, vessel electrification, and military modernization. The region is also expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Market Opportunities:
Fleet Modernization: Growing environmental regulations and initiatives for sustainable marine practices present opportunities for battery manufacturers to cater to the increasing demand for advanced energy storage systems.
R&D Investments: Key players are investing heavily in R&D to develop batteries with higher energy densities and longer lifespans, offering future growth prospects.
Leading Key Market Players:
Major market participants include Corvus Energy (Norway), Leclanché S.A. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Saft SA (France), and Shift Clean Energy (Canada).
