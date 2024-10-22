Retimer Industry worth $1,022.2 million by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 10.7%
Retimer Market by PCIe (PCIe 1.0, PCIe 2.0, PCIe 3.0, PCIe 4.0, PCIe 5.0, PCIe 6.0), CXL, USB, SATA, HDMI, ThunderBolt, Ethernet, DisplayPort Interfaces, Servers, Storage Devices, Accelerators, Workstations, Routers, Gaming PCs - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 22, 2024 ) According to MarketsandMarkets, the retimer market is estimated to be USD 613.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,022.1 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
Retimers are electronic devices that regenerate digital signals by extracting the embedded clock, recovering the data, and retransmitting a fresh copy with a clean clock.
Retimer amplifies the signal, reshapes it, and ensures data integrity over long distances or through channels with high attenuation.
Unlike redrivers, which amplify signals including noise, a retimer reproduces the original signal by creating a clean copy out of the old one eliminating noise. This process helps to maintain the signal-to-noise ratio, which is important for maintaining data integrity at high data rates where noise can greatly inhibit performance.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=224754448
Several key factors that are driving the growth of the retimer market are the rising demand for high-speed data transmission, the surging requirement for improved signal quality, and the growing adoption of cloud computing owing to rapid data center expansion. Also, the growing use of retimer technology in automotive, and industrial IoT applications, and the increasing implementation of edge computing, and evolution of Generative AI are expected to create opportunities for the growth of the global retimer market.
Based on Interface, the retimer market is segmented into PCIe, CXL, USB, and Other Interfaces (ThunderBolt, High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) retimers, Serial ATA (SATA) retimers, Ethernet retimers, DisplayPort retimers). The PCIe segment is further segmented into PCIe 1.0, PCIe 2.0, PCIe 3.0, PCIe 4.0, PCIe 5.0, and PCIe 6.0. Throughout the forecast period, the PCIe segment of the retimer market is anticipated to hold a prominent market share. This segment is expected to take the larger market share due to increasing adoption in data centers, servers, and storage systems. Data centers require multiple devices to communicate efficiently for data to be provided as a service in cloud services. Therefore, at the data center level, PCle retimers help to extend the reach of signals and minimize latency. Also, for servers, these retimers help enable a seamless connection of multiple components, including a CPU, GPU, and SSD, which is vitally important for high-performance computing tasks.
Based on Applications, the retimer market is classified into Servers, Storage, Hardware Accessories, and Other Applications (workstations, all-in-one PCs, and gaming PCs). The servers segment is projected to hold the majority share by 2029. Retimers are important for facilitating high-speed data transfer in servers, particularly as the demand for bandwidth continues to grow. In server applications, retimers generate a clean, robust signal capable of supporting the high data rates essential for modern workloads (in Al, ML). The role of retimers in servers is to enable data integrity and reliability at high-speed levels in modern computing environments. The use of Retimers in server applications is also advantageous in improving interoperability among different components from different manufacturers.
Based on the End-use Industry, the retimer market is segmented into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, education, healthcare, transportation, retail, and other industries (media & entertainment, manufacturing, and energy & utility). By 2029, the IT & telecommunications industry is projected to hold the majority market share. The tremendous growth of data consumption has resulted in the growth of data centers that are required to support the massive amount of information produced by modern businesses. Retimers are an important part of data centers since they improve performance by cleaning up signals to ensure that data is transmitted without loss or errors. Modern complex network architectures, the emergence of automation, and loT emphasize the need for reliable retimer solutions.
Based on the Region, by 2029, the North American region is projected to hold the majority share in the retimer market. North America is home to numerous semiconductor manufacturers and electronics device producers, which creates a strong demand for retimers. The region is home to companies such as Astera Labs, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Intel Corporation and these companies drive innovation as they launch advanced retimer products driving the growth of the market in the region. Also, the region is at the forefront of technological advancements in areas such as Al and ML, which require high-speed data transfer capabilities. This has led to an increased adoption of retimers that enhance the performance of interconnects in complex computing systems.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=224754448
Key market players
Some of the key players in the retimer market include Astera Labs, Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), Marvell (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), Diodes Incorporated (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Montage Technology (China), Rambus (US), Semtech Corporation (US), Phison Electronics (Taiwan), Nuvoton Technology Corporation (Taiwan) and Kandou Bus SA (Switzerland).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Retimers are electronic devices that regenerate digital signals by extracting the embedded clock, recovering the data, and retransmitting a fresh copy with a clean clock.
Retimer amplifies the signal, reshapes it, and ensures data integrity over long distances or through channels with high attenuation.
Unlike redrivers, which amplify signals including noise, a retimer reproduces the original signal by creating a clean copy out of the old one eliminating noise. This process helps to maintain the signal-to-noise ratio, which is important for maintaining data integrity at high data rates where noise can greatly inhibit performance.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=224754448
Several key factors that are driving the growth of the retimer market are the rising demand for high-speed data transmission, the surging requirement for improved signal quality, and the growing adoption of cloud computing owing to rapid data center expansion. Also, the growing use of retimer technology in automotive, and industrial IoT applications, and the increasing implementation of edge computing, and evolution of Generative AI are expected to create opportunities for the growth of the global retimer market.
Based on Interface, the retimer market is segmented into PCIe, CXL, USB, and Other Interfaces (ThunderBolt, High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) retimers, Serial ATA (SATA) retimers, Ethernet retimers, DisplayPort retimers). The PCIe segment is further segmented into PCIe 1.0, PCIe 2.0, PCIe 3.0, PCIe 4.0, PCIe 5.0, and PCIe 6.0. Throughout the forecast period, the PCIe segment of the retimer market is anticipated to hold a prominent market share. This segment is expected to take the larger market share due to increasing adoption in data centers, servers, and storage systems. Data centers require multiple devices to communicate efficiently for data to be provided as a service in cloud services. Therefore, at the data center level, PCle retimers help to extend the reach of signals and minimize latency. Also, for servers, these retimers help enable a seamless connection of multiple components, including a CPU, GPU, and SSD, which is vitally important for high-performance computing tasks.
Based on Applications, the retimer market is classified into Servers, Storage, Hardware Accessories, and Other Applications (workstations, all-in-one PCs, and gaming PCs). The servers segment is projected to hold the majority share by 2029. Retimers are important for facilitating high-speed data transfer in servers, particularly as the demand for bandwidth continues to grow. In server applications, retimers generate a clean, robust signal capable of supporting the high data rates essential for modern workloads (in Al, ML). The role of retimers in servers is to enable data integrity and reliability at high-speed levels in modern computing environments. The use of Retimers in server applications is also advantageous in improving interoperability among different components from different manufacturers.
Based on the End-use Industry, the retimer market is segmented into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, education, healthcare, transportation, retail, and other industries (media & entertainment, manufacturing, and energy & utility). By 2029, the IT & telecommunications industry is projected to hold the majority market share. The tremendous growth of data consumption has resulted in the growth of data centers that are required to support the massive amount of information produced by modern businesses. Retimers are an important part of data centers since they improve performance by cleaning up signals to ensure that data is transmitted without loss or errors. Modern complex network architectures, the emergence of automation, and loT emphasize the need for reliable retimer solutions.
Based on the Region, by 2029, the North American region is projected to hold the majority share in the retimer market. North America is home to numerous semiconductor manufacturers and electronics device producers, which creates a strong demand for retimers. The region is home to companies such as Astera Labs, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Intel Corporation and these companies drive innovation as they launch advanced retimer products driving the growth of the market in the region. Also, the region is at the forefront of technological advancements in areas such as Al and ML, which require high-speed data transfer capabilities. This has led to an increased adoption of retimers that enhance the performance of interconnects in complex computing systems.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=224754448
Key market players
Some of the key players in the retimer market include Astera Labs, Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), Marvell (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), Diodes Incorporated (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Montage Technology (China), Rambus (US), Semtech Corporation (US), Phison Electronics (Taiwan), Nuvoton Technology Corporation (Taiwan) and Kandou Bus SA (Switzerland).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results