Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market worth $155.09 billion by 2029
Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Lithography, Wafer Surface Conditioning, Etching, CMP, Deposition, Wafer Cleaning, Assembly & Packaging, Dicing, Bonding, Metrology, Wafer/IC Testing, Logic, Memory, MPU, Discrete - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 22, 2024 ) The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is projected to reach USD 155.09 billion by 2029 from USD 109.24 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Expansion of semiconductor fabrication facilities, surge in automotive semiconductor market, and increasing demand for advanced and efficient chips are the major factors contributing to the market growth.
Autonomous driving and IoT drive the demand for more advanced semiconductors, requiring more advanced equipment, presenting a challenge for manufacturers in selecting the right tools. Some of these innovations have impacts which might become new foundations for the next generation of semiconductor manufacturing, including 3D ICs, nanometer-scale designs, and EUV lithography. The market of semiconductor manufacturing equipment is driven by high-scale expansions in fab centers, increasing reliance on cloud computing, as well as a transition to electric and connected vehicles. Growing energy efficiency in manufacturing investment in advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities, and shrinking chips are pressures on the market. These factors drive innovation and scalability in production while leading to an increase in the use of semiconductor manufacturing equipment across various industries.
The segments of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market based on front-end equipment include lithography, wafer surface conditioning, wafer cleaning, deposition, and other front-end equipment. The back-end equipment segment includes assembly & package, dicing, metrology, bonding, and wafer testing/IC testing. The product type segment includes memory, logic, foundry, MPU, discrete, and analog, MEMES, and others. The dimension segment includes 2D ICs, 2.5D ICs, and 3D ICs. The supply chain participant segment includes IDM firms, OSAT companies, and foundries. Each of these segments requires precise semiconductor manufacturing equipment against performance standards and regulations.
Memory in the product type segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market due to advanced production processes for chip design and the rising adoption of IoT devices and smart technologies. Some of the major manufacturing processes include photolithography, etching, deposition, and ion implantation. Photolithography equipment patterns the intricate memory cell structures, while etching systems remove material to define these patterns. Deposition tools are used to place thin film layers on wafers and ion implantation systems alter the electrical properties of the materials. Since the feature sizes of memory devices are so small, fine-pitch patterning tools are a key necessity. High-density equipment would support stacked die, 3D ICs, and other formats to meet the demands for compact memory with high capacity. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand from consumer electronics, automotive applications, and data centers.
The metrology segment is likely to hold the largest market share in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market as need for precision measurement and advanced detection grows. Metrology equipment measures and checks the physical size of semiconductor devices to ensure they meet the design specifications. This includes measurements, thicknesses, surface texture, and the detection of potential defects. The most widely used metrology tools are optical and laser-based devices. For metrology, semiconductors use SEMs, AFMs, and X-ray inspection systems. The semiconductor market really cannot afford to rely on low-quality and unreliable production. The factors driving the metrology equipment market include growing demand for high-precision measurements, breakthrough in technology with respect to measurement techniques, and yield and defect detection.
Key Market Players
The key players in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market Applied Materials, Inc. (US), ASML (Netherlands), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (US), KLA Corporation (US), SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Teradyne, Inc. (US), Advantest Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), and Plasma-Therm (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and agreements to expand their presence globally and increase their share in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
