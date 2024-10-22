AI Vision Market Worth $43.02 Billion in 2029 Growing at a CAGR of 23.7%
AI Vision Market by Vision Software (API, SDK), Vision Platform, Behavioral Analysis, Optical Character Recognition, Spatial Analysis, Image Recognition, Heatmap Analysis, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, CNN, Generative AI – Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 22, 2024 ) The global AI vision market is expected to reach USD 43.02 billion in 2029 from USD 14.85 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. A wide range of applications in various verticals makes the Al vision market increase at an incredible pace. For Instance, autonomous vehicles are able to detect objects in real-time and navigate solely through the use of Al vision. Augmented reality devices rely on Al vision for the optimal user experience. For precision and complete automation, robotic vision systems and 3D printers adopt the use of Al vision. Medical imaging solutions rely on Al vision to detect anomalies. Additionally, the efficiency and safety of applications like traffic monitoring, license plate recognition, and security surveillance have been highly improved through Al Vision. This wide range of applications is driving market growth as companies adopt Al Vision solutions.
In the Al vision market, as machine learning and generative Al integrate with each other. This opens up various opportunities for creating self-learning Al systems that learn, identify patterns, and make better decisions using vast volumes of visual data. Generative Al can be particularly useful in augmenting the analysis of images and video by producing realistic simulations and thus improving data augmentation usually used in model training. Together, these technologies allow the Al vision system to perform real-time object detection as well as other intensive tasks much better than conventional systems. This opens up new opportunities for industries in health care, automobiles, and smart manufacturing.
Based on vertical, the healthcare vertical is expected to have the highest growth rate in the forecasted period as the demand for advanced Al technology increases to improve medical diagnostics, patient care, and treatment effectiveness. Al vision is playing a crucial role in disease detection, including cancer, health monitoring, and personalized treatments, transforming healthcare practices. This demand is supported by the benefits of accurate diagnoses and cost savings. Furthermore, advancements in Al vision, particularly in object recognition, are encouraging healthcare providers to enhance patient outcomes more quickly and accurately.
Based on service type, image recognition is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The image recognition market is set for substantial growth as the demand for automated analysis rises in sectors such as retail, healthcare, and security. Al-driven image recognition improves efficiency by identifying objects, individuals, and patterns in images and videos, which is crucial for applications like facial recognition, security surveillance, and product identification. With ongoing advancements in AI and machine learning, along with increasing investments in security technologies, the need for scalable and precise image recognition solutions is anticipated to grow, fueling rapid market expansion.
Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the AI vision market during the forecast period due to its use in different industries. In the health sector, AI vision enhances early diagnosis. In the manufacturing sector, AI vision aids in quality control and performs predictive maintenance on equipment. Retailers also use AI vision to make customer experiences easier, such as through facial recognition for easier checkouts. AI vision also benefits smart cities in terms of traffic management and security. Such wider adaptation is being encouraged by strong government support as well as advancements in technology.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the AI vision are NVIDIA Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Cognex Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland). These companies have strong networks across critical regions like North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. These companies have built a strong reputation for their products and services, with a well-established portfolio reflecting their industry expertise. Their market presence is robust, backed by solid business strategies that have enabled them to maintain a significant market share.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
