Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market worth $10.29 billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™
The global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market is projected to grow from USD 8.50 billion in 2024 to USD 10.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.9%. Asia-Pacific is a key market for UPR, with significant demand growth across industries like automotive
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 22, 2024 ) The report "Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market by Type (Orthophthalic Resins, Isophthalic Resins, Dicyclopenntadiene Resins, Gelcoats), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Marine, Transportation, Pipes & Tanks, Wind Energy), Region - Global Forecast to 2029 " The global Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 10.29 billion by 2029 from USD 8.50 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.9%.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market”
350 - Market Data Tables
60 - Figures
305 - Pages
Asia pacific is the one of the largest markets for unsaturated polyester resins. The demand for unsaturated polyester resins is experiencing significant growth across various industries, including automotive, building & construction, electronical & electronics, marine and more. Emerging nations such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to play a crucial role in driving the global unsaturated polyester resins market forward.
Orthophthalic Resins are dominating because of their balanced mechanical qualities and excellent performance-to-cost ratios. These resins have many beneficial applications because of their strong mechanical qualities, chemical resistance, and ease of processing. Because of their great performance and durability, they can be employed in a variety of industries, including the marine, construction, and automotive sectors. Additionally, orthophthalic resins are more extensively employed, especially for less expensive items, due to their comparatively lower cost as compared to isophthalic or vinyl ester resins. Their additional benefits include having command of the production procedures and having their products readily available, both of which are highly advantageous to them in the marketplace. With ongoing technological advancements and innovations in orthophthalic resins, coupled with expanding applications in emerging industries, the segment is expected to experience robust growth in the forecast period.
Rapid industrialization and urbanization in the Asia Pacific region are driving demand across various sectors including automotive, electronics, construction, and marine industry. With expanding manufacturing activities in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, there's a rising need for unsaturated polyester resins for various applications. Moreover, ongoing infrastructural development projects, particularly in China and India, are boosting demand in the construction sector for applications like bonding, sealing, insulation, and surface protection. Advancements in unsaturated polyester resin formulations tailored to diverse industry needs are poised to further stimulate market growth in the region.
Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Key Players
The Unsaturated Polyester Resin market key players are Polynt S.p.A. (Italy), DIC Corporation (Japan), Allnex GMBH (Germany), Newsolar Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Scott Bader Company Ltd. (UK), Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), AOC(US), Covestero AG (Germany), and INEOS (UK) are the key players in the global unsaturated polyester resins market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
