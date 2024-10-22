Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market was is expected to grow $77.77 Bn by 2030
Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market size was valued at US$ 57.15 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.5% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 77.77 Bn. by 2030.
Industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals are widely used for cleaning in various industries, including healthcare facilities, warehouses, offices, and more. The market is driven by the need to prevent healthcare-associated infections, with millions of patients acquiring infections in the EU. Increasing hygiene awareness and government regulations support market growth, despite concerns about environmental impact and labor costs. Demand for aesthetically pleasing and fragrant cleaning products is rising, creating new opportunities. North America leads the market, with factors such as hospital construction and awareness contributing to growth. For example, a major hospital project in Georgia reflects the importance of maintaining a hygienic environment and driving market growth.
Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Segmentation
by Type
General Purpose Cleaners
Floor
Care
Warewashing
Disinfectant & Sanitizer
Laundry Care
Others
by End-User
Commercial
Manufacturing
Institutional & Government
Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Top Leaders:
• BASF SE
• AkzoNobel N.V.
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
• Solvay SA
• 3M
• Clariant
• Huntsman Corporation
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
