Internet of Things (IoT) Agriculture Market was valued at USD 13.73 Billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 25.58 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.29 % during the forecast period (2024-2030)
Farming is increasingly using IoT technologies such as drones, robots, sensors, and computer imaging to gather data and insights for better farm management. A report on IoT in agriculture examines market dynamics, including factors influencing demand and supply, and projects future trends. Climate change and reduced arable land pose challenges for global food security, with IoT technologies seen as essential for sustainable food production. However, the high cost of IoT tools remains a barrier for many farmers. Government agencies are promoting precision agriculture practices and data management in smart farming initiatives to address these challenges. North America dominated the Internet of Things (IoT) Agriculture Market with a market share of 42.12% in 2023
Internet of Things (IoT) Agriculture Market Segmentation
by System
Automation and control systems
Sensing and monitoring devices
Livestock monitoring Hardware
Fish farming hardware
Smart greenhouse hardware
Software
by Application
Precision farming
Livestock monitoring
Smart greenhouse
Fish farm monitoring
By Farm Type
Large
Mid-Sized
Small Farms
Internet of Things (IoT) Agriculture Market Top Leaders:
1. Deere & Company
2. Trimble, Inc.
3. Leica Geosystems
4. Raven Industries
5. AG Junction, Inc.
6. Agco Corporation
Power Tiller and Weeder Market size was valued at USD 2.95 Billion in 2023 and the total Power Tiller and Weeder Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.90 Billion.
Controlled Environment Agriculture Market size was valued at USD 98.49 Billion in 2023 and the total Controlled Environment Agriculture Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.42%from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 223.45 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
