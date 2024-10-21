Industrial Hemp Market was is expected to grow $88.42 Bn by 2030
Industrial Hemp Market was valued at USD 11.16 Billion in 2023 and it is expected to reach USD 88.42 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period (2024-2030).
The industrial hemp market is experiencing increasing legalization worldwide for its fibre and oilseed. The US legalized hemp cultivation in 2018, leading to a focus on oilseeds and CBD production. Hemp seed and oil are rich in vitamins and minerals, while CBD is popular in supplements and pharmaceuticals. New product developments include hemp biofuel and bioplastics, driven by growing demand for eco-friendly products and financial support.
The US hemp industry has grown rapidly since legalization, but faces challenges due to lack of processing facilities and equipment. Hemp processing accounts for 47.7% of obstacles, while harvesting equipment acquisition makes up 26.3%. Complex regulatory structures pose difficulties for companies selling hemp products. The European market is expected to grow due to high demand for hemp products in various industries and rising consumption of hemp seeds in foods.
Industrial Hemp Market Segmentation
by Type
Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
CBD Hemp Oil
Hemp Fiber
by Application
Food, Beverages
Personal Care Products
Textiles
Pharmaceuticals
Others
by Source
Organic
Conventiona
Industrial Hemp Market Top Leaders:
1. Valley Bio Ltd.
2. Hemp, Inc.
3. Terra Tech Corp.
4. American Hemp
5. Ecofiber Industries Operations
6. Botanical Genetics, LLC
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
