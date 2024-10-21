Industrial Ethernet Switch Market was is expected to grow $3.90 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Ethernet Switch Market size was valued at USD 14.1 Billion in 2023 and the total Ethernet Switch revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 19.37 Billion by 2030.
Industrial Ethernet Switch Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period. Industrial Ethernet Switch Market is expected to reach US$ 3.90 Bn. by 2030.
The Industrial Ethernet Switch Market is driven by effective network management devices that offer implementation, supervision, and security. This leads to a reduction in business downtime, easy availability of information, and fast data transformation between ports. However, high initial installation costs hinder market growth. The market dynamics are detailed in a report, highlighting emerging trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges globally and regionally. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market due to industrial Ethernet switch deployment in various industries like SCADA integration and programmable logic control communication. Additionally, the increasing demand for fiber optic in telecommunications drives market growth in the region, followed by North America with major key players.
Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Segmentation
by type
Managed
Unmanaged
by end user
Large Scale Enterprise
Medium Scale Enterprise
Small Scale Enterprise
by vertical
Electric and Power
Automotive and Transportation
Aerospace & Defense
by application
Smart grid
Security & surveillance
Intelligent rail & traffic
Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Top Leaders:
1. Cisco Systems Inc.
2. Microsoft Corporation
3. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
4. IBM Corporation
5. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
6. Juniper Networks, Inc.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
