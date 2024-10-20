Lithium-Ion Battery Market is expected to reach USD 181.45 Billion by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
The Lithium-Ion Battery Market size was valued at USD 56.12 Billion in 2023 and the total Lithium-Ion Battery Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.25% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 181.45 Billion.
A Li-ion battery, commonly shortened as lithium-ion battery, is a rechargeable battery variety extensively utilized in contemporary electronics and transportation. The increase in popularity of electric vehicles, such as electric cars and motorcycles, has emphasized the importance of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market. Moreover, the increasing use of lithium-ion batteries in devices like laptops and smartphones has caused a significant increase in the need for these cells. Lithium-ion batteries are now crucial in a wide range of products due to their ability to be recharged, making them the accepted industry standard for portable rechargeable batteries.
The Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Market is projected to see significant growth in the foreseeable future, spurred by efforts from local governments to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries power electric vehicles. The rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) has resulted in a greater use of lithium-ion batteries, expected to continue in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market forecast period. The increasing popularity of electric cars can be linked to a range of benefits, such as lower need for vehicle engine upkeep, reduced reliance on environmentally damaging oil waste, and less pollution from fuel-burning engines, alongside ongoing improvements in battery technology.
Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segmentation
By Type
Li-NMC
LFP
LCO
LTO
By Application
Automotive
Marine
Aerospace and Defense
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Others
By Material
Cathode Material
Anode Materials
By Capacity
0 to 3,000 mAh
3,000 to 10,000 mAh
10,000 to 60,000 mAh
60,000 mAh and Above
By Voltage
Low (Below 12 V)
Medium (12 V-36 V)
High (Above 36 V)
Lithium-Ion Battery Market leaders
A123 Systems LLC (United States)
Tesla Inc (United States)
Enphase Energy, Inc. (United States)
JOHNSON CONTROLS (Ireland)
Saft (France)
VARTA AG (Germany)
LITHIUM WERKS (Netherlands)
EnerSys
Livent
Ballard Power Systems
QuantumScape
East Penn
Electrovaya
Northvolt
Skeleton Technologies
EAS Batteries
Blue Solutions
Forsee Power
Panasonic Group
LG Chem
Samsung SDI
BYD Company
Toshiba
Envision AESC
Shenzhen Ace Battery
Mitsubishi Electric
GS Yuasa
SK On
Atlas Battery
Lishen Battery
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Varta
Key questions answered in the Market are:
What was the Market size in 2023?
What is the projected demand for theLithium-Ion Battery Market?
Which are the factors expected to drive the Market growth?
What is the future projection for theLithium-Ion Battery Market?
Key Offerings:
PastLithium-Ion Battery Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)
Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)
Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2024-2030
Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by segment with their sub-segments and Region
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player
Competitive benchmarking of key players by region
PESTLE Analysis
PORTER’s analysis
Value chain and supply chain analysis
Legal Aspects of Business by Region
Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis
Recommendations
About Maximize
Maximize Market Research is a global market research and consulting company that provides businesses with insights to foster their growth and competitive advantage. The company specializes in delivering actionable and data-driven research reports tailored to help organizations make informed decisions. With a team of experienced analysts and consultants, Maximize Market Research offers expertise across multiple industries, including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, consumer goods, and more.
Their services cover market sizing, forecasting, competitive analysis, and customer insights, helping clients to address their strategic needs and identify emerging trends. The company emphasizes client success, offering detailed analysis and recommendations that support business transformation and operational excellence.
Maximize Market Research also provides custom research services, allowing businesses to get solutions specific to their market challenges. With a strong global presence, the company serves clients from various sectors, ensuring they stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market landscape.
