Lipstick Market is expected to reach USD 10.64 billion by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Lipstick Market was valued at US$ 10.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 15.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand from young and working women worldwide, along with the growing buying power of consumers, are key factors propelling the global lipstick market. The global lipstick market is expected to continue growing rapidly due to increased advertising for lipstick products on popular social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and others in major developing countries. The growth of the lipstick market may be hindered by the presence of toxic substances in lipsticks and the growing geriatric population.
Due to the increasing number of elderly people, the focus on appearance among these women is decreasing, which is affecting the market growth. Predictions indicate that the Asia Pacific region will become the biggest market for lipsticks as a result of lifestyle changes, rising consumer spending, increasing disposable income in developing nations, and a growing focus on appearance consciousness. Although the growth rate in regions other than the Asia Pacific will stay substantial. The report aims to provide a thorough evaluation of the market with insightful observations, factual information, historical data, industry-validated market data, and projections based on a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also aids in comprehension of bio solvent market dynamics and structure by identifying and analysing market segments, as well as projecting market size.
Lipstick Market Segmentation
By Product
Matte
Cream
Satin
Long Wearing
Other
By Age group
Below 18
18-30
30-40
40-50
Above 50
By Distribution channel
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets
Departmental/Grocery Stores
Multi Branded Retail Stores
Online Store
Others
Luxury Furniture Market leaders
L’oreal
Estee Lauder
Relvon
Lvmh
Shiseido
Chanel
Rohto
Beiersdorf
Dhc
Johnson & Johnson
Avon
Jahwa
Jala
Key questions answered in the Market are:
What was the Market size in 2023?
What is the projected demand for theLipstick Market?
Which are the factors expected to drive the Market growth?
What is the future projection for theLipstick Market?
Key Offerings:
Past Lipstick Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)
Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)
Lipstick Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2024-2030
Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by segment with their sub-segments and Region
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player
Competitive benchmarking of key players by region
PESTLE Analysis
PORTER’s analysis
Value chain and supply chain analysis
Legal Aspects of Business by Region
Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis
Recommendations
Maximize has also published reports on
Waterless Cosmetic Market size was valued at USD 11.94 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2024 to 2030.
Makeup Remover Pen Market was valued at USD 1.64 Bn. in 2023.it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58 % through the forecast period.
The Cosmetic Chemicals Market was valued at US $18.97 Bn. in 2023, and it is expected to reach US $29.65 Bn. by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.59%.
About Maximize
Maximize Market Research is a global market research and consulting company that provides businesses with insights to foster their growth and competitive advantage. The company specializes in delivering actionable and data-driven research reports tailored to help organizations make informed decisions. With a team of experienced analysts and consultants, Maximize Market Research offers expertise across multiple industries, including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, consumer goods, and more.
Their services cover market sizing, forecasting, competitive analysis, and customer insights, helping clients to address their strategic needs and identify emerging trends. The company emphasizes client success, offering detailed analysis and recommendations that support business transformation and operational excellence.
Maximize Market Research also provides custom research services, allowing businesses to get solutions specific to their market challenges. With a strong global presence, the company serves clients from various sectors, ensuring they stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market landscape.
