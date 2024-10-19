Laboratory Proficiency Testing is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
The Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market was valued at US$ 1.35 Bn. in 2023. The Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 % over the forecast period.
The Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market is growing due to its role in ensuring quality control and operational excellence across industries. Technological advancements, such as spectrophotometry and chromatography, enable accurate and efficient testing, creating growth opportunities. However, high capital investments, extensive sample preparation, and lack of harmonization in proficiency testing schemes pose challenges. The Asia Pacific region, led by China and India, shows significant growth due to increasing outsourcing services, with a projected CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Segmentation
by Industry
Clinical Diagnostics
Microbiology
Food & Animal Feed
Commercial Beverages
Environmental
Pharmaceuticals
Water
Nutraceuticals
Biologics
Cannabis/Opioids
Dietary Supplements
Cosmetics
by Technology
Cell Culture
PCR
Immunoassays
Chromatography
Spectrophotometry
Others
Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Key Players
LGC
American Proficiency Institute
College of American Pathologists
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Randox Laboratories
Merck
FAPAS
Waters Corporation
About Maximize
Maximize Market Research is a global market research and consulting company that provides businesses with insights to foster their growth and competitive advantage. The company specializes in delivering actionable and data-driven research reports tailored to help organizations make informed decisions. With a team of experienced analysts and consultants, Maximize Market Research offers expertise across multiple industries, including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, consumer goods, and more.
