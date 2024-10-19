The Leather Goods market is expected to reach nearly USD 475.31 Billion, by 2030 as reported by Maximize Market Research
The Leather Goods market size was valued at USD 297.25 Billion in 2023 and the total Leather Goods market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.94% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 475.31 Billion.
The Leather Goods Market is growing due to demand for stylish, durable products like apparel, footwear, and accessories. Synthetic leather, including types like pleather and Naugahyde, offers eco-friendly, cost-effective alternatives, boosting market expansion. Bio-based options like Pinatex are gaining popularity. However, strict regulations, especially in the U.S. and Europe, limit traditional leather production, pushing manufacturers towards synthetic alternatives. The industry also faces skill shortages due to limited specialized education. Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, dominates production, with China leading in global shoe manufacturing and exports. The U.S. remains India’s biggest importer, while Mexico produces a diverse array of leather products.
Leather Goods Market Segmentation
by Product
Footwear
Home Décor
Apparel
by Type
Genuine
Synthetic
Vegan
by Distribution Channel
Specialty Stores
Online Retailer
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Others
Leather Goods Market Key Players
North America
Nike, Inc. (United States)
Samsonite International S.A.,
Louis Vuitton,
VF Corp. (United States)
Lear Corp. (United States)
About Maximize
Maximize Market Research is a global market research and consulting company that provides businesses with insights to foster their growth and competitive advantage. The company specializes in delivering actionable and data-driven research reports tailored to help organizations make informed decisions. With a team of experienced analysts and consultants, Maximize Market Research offers expertise across multiple industries, including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, consumer goods, and more.
