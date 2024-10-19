Kitchenware Market is expected to reach nearly US$ 96.44 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Kitchenware Market size was valued at US$ 70.86 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 96.44 Bn.
The Kitchenware Market is growing due to economic development, rising disposable income, and changing lifestyles in developing and developed countries. Increased household numbers and migration, particularly in India and North America, are boosting product demand. Trends in smart kitchens and diverse cuisine preferences influence consumer buying patterns, driving frequent purchases. The hospitality sector, especially in Asia Pacific, is expanding rapidly, leading to increased product demand. Europe leads the market, projected to hold 34% by 2030, driven by high-income groups and an enhanced lifestyle. These factors collectively fuel market growth, with innovation and lifestyle changes playing key roles.
Kitchenware Market Segmentation
by Product
Cookware
Bakeryware
Others
by Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
by End User
Residential Kitchen
Commercial Kitchens
Kitchenware Market Key Players
Boffi
Scavolini S.p.a
Tupperware
Viners
Chasseur
Kenwood Limited
TTK Prestige Ltd
About Maximize
Maximize Market Research is a global market research and consulting company that provides businesses with insights to foster their growth and competitive advantage. The company specializes in delivering actionable and data-driven research reports tailored to help organizations make informed decisions. With a team of experienced analysts and consultants, Maximize Market Research offers expertise across multiple industries, including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, consumer goods, and more.
