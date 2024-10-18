Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market Worth $2.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets™
In Feb 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the Thermo Scientific Dionex Inuvion Ion Chromatography (IC) system, aimed at simplifying, and enhancing ion analysis across laboratories of varying scales. This innovative analytical instrument offe
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 18, 2024 ) Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.2 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $2.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.
The global embrace of Process Analytical Technologies (PAT) is propelled by heightened research investment from biopharmaceutical firms, rigorous regulatory criteria for drug safety, improvements in drug quality, and technological advancements.
Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95920337
Browse in-depth TOC on "Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market"
168 - Tables
52 - Figures
255 - Pages
Liquid chrpmatography/HPLC segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2024-2029.
Based on the type, the global biopharmaceutical process analytical market has been classified into segments— liquid chromatography/HPLC, Gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, real-time PCR/QPCR, NGS, NMR spectroscopy, raman spectroscopy, infrared spectroscopy, particle counters and imaging, differential light scattering, and other techniques. Liquid chromatography/HPLC segment is anticipated to register significant growth. The wide-ranging use of chromatography within the biopharmaceutical sector, spanning tasks such as quantifying pharmaceutical compounds, identifying pathogens, measuring proteins, and supporting biochemistry and biophysics investigations, emphasizes its significance. Moreover, stringent regulatory standards governing drug development and safety play a significant role in driving its global growth.
Analyzers segment accounted for the largest share of the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology, by product type market in 2023.
Based on product type, Analyzers segment dominates the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. In 2023, This sector claimed the largest share due to advancements in process analytical techniques, which provide operational efficiency and decrease process cycle times.
Online analysis segment dominated the market in terms of measurement, in 2023.
Based on mode, In 2023, the dominant segment in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology tools market was online analysis. The swift processing and dependable outcomes were credited to the efficient monitoring of crucial process parameters (CPP) throughout drug development and manufacturing. A range of analytical methods, such as on-line, in-line, at-line, and off-line approaches, were utilized to effectively analyze CPP.
North America market to hold major share in the market during the forecast period.
Based on region, North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market in 2023. The primary factors fueling this market encompass the availability of research funding, stringent regulations overseeing drug development, and the increasing prevalence of conferences, discussions, symposiums, and seminars centered around analytical technologies.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=95920337
Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
1. Increasing demand for enhancing the quality of manufacturing processes
Restraints:
1. High cost of PAT deployment
Opportunities:
1. Healthcare costs are on the rise in developing nations
Challenge:
1. Lack of skilled professionals
Key Market Players of Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Industry:
As of 2023, prominent players in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market are Waters Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), among others.
Recent Developments of Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Industry:
• In Feb 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the Thermo Scientific Dionex Inuvion Ion Chromatography (IC) system, aimed at simplifying, and enhancing ion analysis across laboratories of varying scales. This innovative analytical instrument offers easy reconfiguration, serving as a comprehensive solution for the precise determination of ionic and small polar compounds, ensuring consistent and reliable results.
• In April 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has introduced the Ramina Process Analyzer, a Raman spectroscopic analyzer aimed at simplifying Raman spectroscopy measurements to enhance user accessibility by reducing complexity.
• In June 2021, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched three InfinityLab Bio LC systems have been introduced by the company, tailored to address the increasing demands of the biopharmaceutical sector.
The global embrace of Process Analytical Technologies (PAT) is propelled by heightened research investment from biopharmaceutical firms, rigorous regulatory criteria for drug safety, improvements in drug quality, and technological advancements.
Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95920337
Browse in-depth TOC on "Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market"
168 - Tables
52 - Figures
255 - Pages
Liquid chrpmatography/HPLC segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2024-2029.
Based on the type, the global biopharmaceutical process analytical market has been classified into segments— liquid chromatography/HPLC, Gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, real-time PCR/QPCR, NGS, NMR spectroscopy, raman spectroscopy, infrared spectroscopy, particle counters and imaging, differential light scattering, and other techniques. Liquid chromatography/HPLC segment is anticipated to register significant growth. The wide-ranging use of chromatography within the biopharmaceutical sector, spanning tasks such as quantifying pharmaceutical compounds, identifying pathogens, measuring proteins, and supporting biochemistry and biophysics investigations, emphasizes its significance. Moreover, stringent regulatory standards governing drug development and safety play a significant role in driving its global growth.
Analyzers segment accounted for the largest share of the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology, by product type market in 2023.
Based on product type, Analyzers segment dominates the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. In 2023, This sector claimed the largest share due to advancements in process analytical techniques, which provide operational efficiency and decrease process cycle times.
Online analysis segment dominated the market in terms of measurement, in 2023.
Based on mode, In 2023, the dominant segment in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology tools market was online analysis. The swift processing and dependable outcomes were credited to the efficient monitoring of crucial process parameters (CPP) throughout drug development and manufacturing. A range of analytical methods, such as on-line, in-line, at-line, and off-line approaches, were utilized to effectively analyze CPP.
North America market to hold major share in the market during the forecast period.
Based on region, North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market in 2023. The primary factors fueling this market encompass the availability of research funding, stringent regulations overseeing drug development, and the increasing prevalence of conferences, discussions, symposiums, and seminars centered around analytical technologies.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=95920337
Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
1. Increasing demand for enhancing the quality of manufacturing processes
Restraints:
1. High cost of PAT deployment
Opportunities:
1. Healthcare costs are on the rise in developing nations
Challenge:
1. Lack of skilled professionals
Key Market Players of Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Industry:
As of 2023, prominent players in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market are Waters Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), among others.
Recent Developments of Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Industry:
• In Feb 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the Thermo Scientific Dionex Inuvion Ion Chromatography (IC) system, aimed at simplifying, and enhancing ion analysis across laboratories of varying scales. This innovative analytical instrument offers easy reconfiguration, serving as a comprehensive solution for the precise determination of ionic and small polar compounds, ensuring consistent and reliable results.
• In April 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has introduced the Ramina Process Analyzer, a Raman spectroscopic analyzer aimed at simplifying Raman spectroscopy measurements to enhance user accessibility by reducing complexity.
• In June 2021, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched three InfinityLab Bio LC systems have been introduced by the company, tailored to address the increasing demands of the biopharmaceutical sector.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results