Food Emulsifiers Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast - 2028
Food Emulsifiers Market Size, Share, Growth Trends Report By Type (Mono and di-glycerides and their derivatives, Lecithin, Sorbitan esters, Polyglycerol esters, and Stearoyl lactylates), By Source, By Function, and Region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 18, 2024 ) The global food emulsifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Food emulsifiers have gained immense popularity in recent years due to their numerous benefits for improved texture and longer shelf life in food and beverage products. These food emulsifiers are added to food and beverages to create a smooth and consistent texture in foods that would otherwise normally separate or curdle, such as mayonnaise or ice cream. This improved texture can lead to greater consumer satisfaction, and can also improve the overall quality and value of the product. The global market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years, owing to several factors that are driving the demand for these additives.
Food Emulsifiers Market Drivers: Increase in the consumption of convenience foods
The food emulsifier market has experienced significant growth, largely driven by the increase in the consumption of convenience foods. Convenience foods refer to pre-prepared meals or ready-to-eat products that require minimal effort and time for preparation. Emulsifiers are extensively used in these products to ensure homogeneous mixing and prevent the settling of ingredients during storage. They also help create desirable textures and flavors that enhance the overall sensory experience of these products. The rise in demand for convenience foods is attributed to factors such as changes in lifestyle and work patterns, urbanization, and a need for faster and easier meal options. This trend is expected to continue, and the food emulsifier market is likely to witness sustained growth as a result.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=972&utm_source=paidpr&utm_medium=food-emulsifiers-market&utm_id=emailwire.com
Lecithin by type in the food emulsifiers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The market growth of lecithin used as food emulsifiers has been increasing in recent years. Lecithin, a natural phospholipid found in various food sources, is widely used in the food industry to stabilize mixtures of oil and water, thereby improving the texture and appearance of many food products. One of the significant advantages of lecithin is its natural origin and cost-effectiveness, making it a popular choice among food manufacturers. Furthermore, the growing consumer demand for natural food ingredients and the potential health benefits associated with lecithin, including cognitive function improvement, lower cholesterol levels, and liver function improvement, is boosting the demand for lecithin as an emulsifier in the food industry.
The bakery products by application segment are the dominant segment in the food emulsifiers market.
The bakery industry has come to dominate the food emulsifier market for years for several reasons. The role of emulsifiers in stabilizing and homogenizing mixtures of oil and water is vital to the baking process, improving texture, appearance, and shelf-life, and reducing fat content. Additionally, there is a growing demand for convenient and affordable foods, including bakery products, driving the expansion of the bakery industry which has also been increasing the demand for food emulsifiers. This has led bakery products to dominate the largest market share in food emulsifiers.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=972&utm_source=paidpr&utm_medium=food-emulsifiers-market&utm_id=emailwire.com
North America is estimated to dominate the food emulsifiers market in 2028.
The food emulsifier market is expected to be dominated by North America in the coming years due to several reasons. The region's high demand for processed and convenience foods, which rely on food emulsifiers to stabilize mixtures of oil and water, is a significant contributing factor. Furthermore, the presence of major food emulsifier manufacturers in the region such as ADM (US) and Ingredion (US), and the increasing investments in food additives are expected to further drive the market growth. As a result, North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the food emulsifier market in the foreseeable future.
Top Food Emulsifiers Companies:
The key players in this market include ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion (US), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland) and Corbion (Netherlands).
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=972&utm_source=paidpr&utm_medium=food-emulsifiers-market&utm_id=emailwire.com
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Food Emulsifiers Market Drivers: Increase in the consumption of convenience foods
The food emulsifier market has experienced significant growth, largely driven by the increase in the consumption of convenience foods. Convenience foods refer to pre-prepared meals or ready-to-eat products that require minimal effort and time for preparation. Emulsifiers are extensively used in these products to ensure homogeneous mixing and prevent the settling of ingredients during storage. They also help create desirable textures and flavors that enhance the overall sensory experience of these products. The rise in demand for convenience foods is attributed to factors such as changes in lifestyle and work patterns, urbanization, and a need for faster and easier meal options. This trend is expected to continue, and the food emulsifier market is likely to witness sustained growth as a result.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=972&utm_source=paidpr&utm_medium=food-emulsifiers-market&utm_id=emailwire.com
Lecithin by type in the food emulsifiers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The market growth of lecithin used as food emulsifiers has been increasing in recent years. Lecithin, a natural phospholipid found in various food sources, is widely used in the food industry to stabilize mixtures of oil and water, thereby improving the texture and appearance of many food products. One of the significant advantages of lecithin is its natural origin and cost-effectiveness, making it a popular choice among food manufacturers. Furthermore, the growing consumer demand for natural food ingredients and the potential health benefits associated with lecithin, including cognitive function improvement, lower cholesterol levels, and liver function improvement, is boosting the demand for lecithin as an emulsifier in the food industry.
The bakery products by application segment are the dominant segment in the food emulsifiers market.
The bakery industry has come to dominate the food emulsifier market for years for several reasons. The role of emulsifiers in stabilizing and homogenizing mixtures of oil and water is vital to the baking process, improving texture, appearance, and shelf-life, and reducing fat content. Additionally, there is a growing demand for convenient and affordable foods, including bakery products, driving the expansion of the bakery industry which has also been increasing the demand for food emulsifiers. This has led bakery products to dominate the largest market share in food emulsifiers.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=972&utm_source=paidpr&utm_medium=food-emulsifiers-market&utm_id=emailwire.com
North America is estimated to dominate the food emulsifiers market in 2028.
The food emulsifier market is expected to be dominated by North America in the coming years due to several reasons. The region's high demand for processed and convenience foods, which rely on food emulsifiers to stabilize mixtures of oil and water, is a significant contributing factor. Furthermore, the presence of major food emulsifier manufacturers in the region such as ADM (US) and Ingredion (US), and the increasing investments in food additives are expected to further drive the market growth. As a result, North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the food emulsifier market in the foreseeable future.
Top Food Emulsifiers Companies:
The key players in this market include ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion (US), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland) and Corbion (Netherlands).
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=972&utm_source=paidpr&utm_medium=food-emulsifiers-market&utm_id=emailwire.com
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results