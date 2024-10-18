The Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market was is expected to grow $174.78 Mn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Asia Pacific region held the highest share in 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 18, 2024 ) ITO is a semiconductive material consisting of indium, tin, and oxygen elements. The electron beam evaporation or sputter deposition processes create it, which is then utilized as a thin protective layer on machinery.
The growth of the market in the electronics industry is mainly fueled by the rising global adoption of smart devices. Due to its widespread use, it is commonly found in the manufacturing of screens and touch panels for TVs, tablets, smartphones, cameras, and computer monitors.
In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the ITO market with a 58% revenue share. Most of the growth is driven by China, the leading producer of indium, representing more than 62% of the total worldwide indium supply.
Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market Segmentation
by Technology
Sputtering
Vacuum Evaporation
Chemical Vapour Deposition
Spray Pyrolysis
Others
by Application
Electrochromic Displays and LCDs
Touch Panels
Photovoltaics
Transparent Electrodes
Others
Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market Top Leaders:
1. American Elements
2. JX Advanced Metals Corporation
3. Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.
4. Umicore Thin Film Products
5. Indium Corporation
6. Kurt J. Lesker Company
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
