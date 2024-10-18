The Hydrogel Market was is expected to grow $47.47 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Hydrogel Market size was valued at USD 29.18 Bn. in 2023 and the Hydrogel Market revenue is expected to grow at 7.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 47.47 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 18, 2024 ) Hydrogel is a material containing 3-dimensional material. It is used in industries such as contact lenses, cleanliness, microwave, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, medicine delivery, and healthcare. Microwave industry is the key driving industry for hydrogel market. The hydrophilic properties of the material and qualities such as lubricous, viscoelastic, and permeable characteristics are in demand from many industries. Large scale investments are made by countries such as China, Japan, and India.
Price volatility faced by the substance is the primary restraint. Complicated manufacturing process with limited scope for error may become a challenge. The market is dominated by the Asia Pacific in 2023. The growing personal care and hygiene, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries are driving the market.
Hydrogel Market Segmentation
by Raw Material Type
Synthetic
Natural
Hybrid
by Composition
Polyacrylate
Polyacrylamide
Silicone-modified hydrogels (SiH)
Agar
Others
by Form
Amorphous
Semi crystalline
by End-User
Contact Lenses
Hygiene Products
Wound Care
Drug Delivery
Tissue Engineering
Others
Hydrogel Market Top Leaders:
1. Cardinal Health (US)
2. The 3M Company (US)
3. Dow Corning Corporation (US)
4. Integra LifeSciences (US)
5. Momentive Performance Materials Inc (US)
6. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc (US)
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Medical Adhesives Market size was valued at USD 9.5 Billion in 2023 and the total Medical Adhesives Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.34% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 15.6 Billion by 2030.
Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Waste Management Market size was valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.27%.
The Calcium Chloride Market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.41%.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
