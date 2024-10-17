Human Capital Management (HCM) SaaS Market was is expected to grow US$ Bn by 2030
The workforce is the primary foundation of all businesses or organizations. Lately, companies are transitioning to digitalization, utilizing human capital management software to cultivate talent and handle various employee-related tasks like attendance, performance, payroll, and more. The COVID-19 pandemic led businesses to switch to remote work and close their physical locations.
In 2023, North America captured the biggest market share of xx% and is projected to maintain its dominance in the market for the entire forecast period. The North American area is recognized for quickly embracing new technologies because of the large number of IT service and solution providers in countries like the US and Canada. In the region, individuals are becoming more knowledgeable about technology and utilizing advanced technologies like cloud computing, IoT, AI, etc. within organizations to streamline tasks and automate processes.
Human Capital Management (HCM) SaaS Market Segmentation
by Deployment
Cloud
On-premises
by End-user
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Others
Human Capital Management (HCM) SaaS Market Top Leaders:
1. Castlight Health
2. Zenefits
3. ADP LLC
4. Paycom Software Inc.
5. Ascentis Software Corporation
