The Home Security Camera Market was is expected to grow $7.87 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Home Security Camera Market is expected to reach USD 7.87 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.2% between 2024 and 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 17, 2024 ) A surveillance system called a home security camera can be installed inside or outside a home or business to watch for any questionable activity on the property.
In 2022, North America led the market with a revenue share of 40.1 percent. With the increase in smart houses in the area, the demand for smart home security systems is also on the rise in order to have control over family safety. The European Commission predicts that revenue generated by smart homes in the United States will triple from 2022 to 2029, exceeding USD 32 billion.
Home Security Camera Market Segmentation
by Product
Dome Security Camera
Bullet Security Camera
IP Security Camera
by Type
Indoor Security Camera
Outdoor Security Camera
by Resolution
Non-HD
HD
by Services
Professional
Managed
Home Security Camera Market Top Leaders:
1. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd
2. Motorola Home
3. Shenzhen Leshi Video Tech. Co., Ltd
4. Netgear Inc.
5. ADT Security Services
6. FrontPoint Security Solutions
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
