The Helium Market was is expected to grow US$27.06 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
By 2030, the Helium Market is expected to reach US $27.06 billion, thanks to growth in the cryogenics segment. The report analyzes market dynamics by region and end-user industries.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 17, 2024 ) Helium plays a crucial role in numerous important technologies that affect our daily lives; however, it is highly uncertain whether the current and expected sources of helium supply can meet future demand. Helium is used in electronics, semiconductor, and also in medical industry.
In 2023, North America comprised the largest share of the market, with the United States alone representing 30% of worldwide consumption. Due to advancements in technology, a growth in R&D centers, and increasing consumer demand, it is expected to remain the top market in the forecasted period. The main sources of helium are in the United States, Russia, Qatar, Algeria, and Iran, with new discoveries in Western Canada showing significant promise.
Helium Market Segmentation
by Phase
Liquid
Gas
by Application
Breathing Mixes
Cryogenics
Leak Detection
Pressurizing and Purging
Welding
Controlled Atmospheres
Other
by End-user Industry
Aerospace & Aircraft
Electronics & Semiconductors
Nuclear Power
Healthcare
Welding & Metal Fabrication
Other
Helium Market Top Leaders:
1.Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
2. Air Liquide
3. Linde AG
4. Praxair, Inc.
5. Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
