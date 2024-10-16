Hot-Melt Adhesives Market worth $10.9 billion by 2029
Hot-Melt Adhesives Market size was USD 9.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2024 and 2029. The main factors driving the hot-melt adhesives market are its diverse applications, the potential to s
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 16, 2024 ) The report "Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Resin Type (EVA, SBC, MPO, APAO, Polyolefins), Application (Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, Bookbinding), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029 " The global Hot Melt Adhesives Market projected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2019 to USD 21.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The global hot melt adhesive tapes market is witnessing high growth on account of increasing applications, technological advancements, and growing demand in the APAC region. For instance, Avery Dennison Corporation, has completed the acquisition of Yongle Tape Company Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of specialty tapes and related products for a variety of industrial markets. Such advancements are expected to positively influence the hot melt adhesive tapes market
Browse in-depth TOC on "Hot Melt Adhesives Market”
290 - Market Data Tables
59 - Figures
276 - Pages
The adhesive tapes market is gradually shifting from traditional solvent-based adhesive tapes to environmentally friendly and high-performance products, such as hot melt adhesive tapes. Currently, hot melt is the most widely adopted adhesive technology in applications, such as packaging, DIY, and construction and also in nonwoven hygiene products. The benefits offered by hot melt adhesive tapes, such as high initial tack and quick setting time, are enabling this shift in the adhesive technology portfolio. One of the major advantages of hot melt adhesive tapes is that they deliver cost-saving benefits owing to their 100% solid nature; therefore, the entire volume can be used, while other conventional adhesives lose 50–70% of their volume upon application..
APAC is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for hot melt adhesive tapes, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. APAC encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and multiple industries. The development is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate followed by heavy investments across industries, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture. The key market players are expanding their hot melt adhesive tapes production in APAC, especially in China and India.
Hot Melt Adhesives Market Key Players
The 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), tesa SE (Germany), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), and Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada) are the key players in the hot melt adhesive tapes market. These market players are expected to undertake growth strategies, such as investment & expansion, merger & acquisition, and new product launch to expand their overall businesses and tap into the fast-growing regions. Several companies are developing innovative products as well as enhancing their presence in emerging markets.
Moreover, major companies are focusing on strengthening their R&D facilities to provide cost-effective products. These products are manufactured adhering to regulations implemented by associations and governments. All such developments are expected to lead to the sustainable growth of players in the hot melt adhesive tapes market over the next five years.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
