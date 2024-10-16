Autologous Stem Cell & Non-stem Cell Therapies Market worth $22.2 billion by 2029
Autologous Stem Cell & Non-stem Cell Therapies Market by Type (CAR-T, Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte), Indication (Cancer, Musculoskeletal, Dermatology), Source (T-Cells, Mesenchymal Stem Cell), End User (Hospital) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 16, 2024 ) The report "Autologous Stem Cell & Non-stem Cell Therapies Market by Type (CAR-T, Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte), Indication (Cancer, Musculoskeletal, Dermatology), Source (T-Cells, Mesenchymal Stem Cell), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2029 from USD 5.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the market growth is the growing regulatory approvals for autologous non-stem cell therapies such as autologous CAR T-cell therapies and Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) therapies. Increasing R&D investments for the development of novel autologous cell therapies is another factor contributing to the growth of the market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Autologous Stem Cell & Non-stem Cell Therapies Market"
326 - Tables
49 - Figures
309 - Pages
In 2023, autologous non-stem cell therapies held the largest share of the type segment in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market.
Autologous non-stem cell therapies are a significant sub-segment within the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market. This sub-segment commanded the largest market share in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing approvals for CAR T cell therapies and the rising global incidence of cancer cases, driving demand for effective treatment options like autologous CAR T cell therapies.
Cancer Indications Dominate the Market
In 2023, cancer indications commanded the largest share among indication segments in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market. This dominance is attributed to the growing global burden of cancer cases, propelling demand for cancer therapeutics. Ongoing research and development efforts are contributing to the creation of more effective treatments, particularly for various types of solid tumors.
Hospitals and Clinics Lead in End-User Segment
Hospitals and clinics emerged as the primary end-user segment in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market in 2023. This predominance is driven by the increasing regulatory approvals for autologous non-stem cell therapies for cancer and chronic diseases. With the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, hospitals provide essential infrastructure for apheresis, a critical process in cell collection for autologous cell therapies. Collaboration between biopharmaceutical firms and hospitals streamlines this process, ensuring prompt and efficient treatment delivery to patients.
North America Anticipated to Lead in Growth
North America is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market. This growth is fueled by increased investments in research, the expansion of the healthcare sector, rising cancer prevalence, and the growing adoption of autologous stem cell and non-stem cell-based therapies for cancer and chronic diseases.
The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side - 30%
By Designation: C Level Executives- 55%, CXOs, and Director level - 20%, and Others- 25%
By Region: North America -50%, Europe - 20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, RoW -10%
Recent Developments in the Industry
In April 2024, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US) inked a global capacity reservation and supply agreement with Cellares (US) to manufacture CAR T-cell therapies utilizing Cellares's advanced automated manufacturing platform known as Cell Shuttle.
In October 2023, Kite Pharma, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), partnered with Epicrispr Biotechnologies, Inc. (US) to adopt regulatory technology for the advancement of next-generation cancer cell therapies, specifically focusing on enhancing CAR T cell functionality.
Latest Insights from the Autologous Stem Cell & Non-Stem Cell Therapies Market Report
The most recent iteration of the report marks a shift in the base year to 2023 and extends the forecast period from 2024 to 2029. Updated volume data for key autologous non-stem cell-based drugs is provided for the years 2022 to 2029, alongside refreshed financials and product portfolios of market players, with graphical representation of financial information from 2021–2023 for each listed company. Market developments of profiled players are covered from January 2021 to April 2024, with an encompassing overview including market dynamics, pipeline analysis of Phase III molecules, technological analysis, case study analysis, and investment and funding activities. The number of profiled companies has increased from 16 to 28, accompanied by an updated company evaluation matrix for both autologous stem cell & non-stem cell-based therapeutic product players and startups/SMEs. Furthermore, region, type, indication, source, and end-user footprints for key players are included, along with competitive benchmarking for startups/SMEs in the competitive landscape chapter. Newly integrated features into the competitive landscape chapter include brand/product comparative analysis, vendor valuation, and financial metrics.
