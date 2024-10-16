Video Surveillance Storage Market worth $12.6 billion by 2029
Video Surveillance Storage Market by Storage Device (NAS, DAS, SAN), Storage Media (SSD, HDD), Storage Capacity (1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and above), Surveillance System Used (IP, Analog), and Software (Video Analytics, Video Management) - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 16, 2024 ) The global video surveillance storage market will grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2024 to USD 12.6 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.
There are several kinds of technologies on which the efficiency of video surveillance storage depends; each of them solves some problems, such as the lack of space or speed or insufficient protection against loss of information. NAS and SAN are two of the most well-known technologies: NAS is used to create large-scale and centralized storage space for substantial surveillance projects. ZFS works at the file level over a network and is designed for small to medium-scale deployment. On the other hand, SAN provides block-level storage and performs better than NAS; it is better suited for large or complicated settings where the speed of processing large amounts of data is most important.
Top Trends in Video Surveillance Storage Market:
Shift to Cloud-Based Storage: There is a growing adoption of cloud-based storage solutions for video surveillance, offering scalability, remote access, and reduced infrastructure costs compared to traditional on-premise systems.
Increased Use of AI and Analytics: Video surveillance systems are increasingly incorporating AI and video analytics, which generate massive amounts of data. This trend drives the demand for advanced storage solutions capable of handling large volumes of video data and real-time processing.
Adoption of Hybrid Storage Solutions: Many organizations are opting for hybrid storage models that combine on-premise storage with cloud storage, providing flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced security by balancing the advantages of both environments.
Demand for High-Resolution Video Storage: With the growing use of 4K, 8K, and even higher-resolution cameras in surveillance systems, there is a significant demand for storage solutions that can efficiently handle the increased video file sizes while maintaining quality.
Data Security and Compliance: As privacy concerns and regulations such as GDPR rise, secure video storage solutions that provide encryption, data protection, and compliance with local and international laws are becoming a priority for businesses and public organizations.
Edge Storage Solutions: Edge storage is gaining traction in video surveillance, where data is stored closer to the source (the camera) using local storage devices. This approach reduces bandwidth usage and latency while providing faster access to critical video footage.
Another one is RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks), which allows for increased data protection and performance by the distribution of the disk. RAID settings can be adjusted to be either high in performance protection factors or somewhere in between, depending on the requirements of the surveillance system. Cloud storage is also gaining popularity, including off-site data storage, expanding capability, and disaster recovery solutions. This technology is easy and expandable to increase storage capacity, adding remoteness to video data access and making it appropriate for organizations with multiple locations. At the same time, the interest in hybrid storage systems that preserve both on-premises and distributed storage processes is gradually increasing, as such systems provide double redundancy and the possibility of growing the local store rapidly. Collectively, these technologies make a reality out of the capability of video surveillance systems to capture and store immense amounts of data, safeguard the data, and allow for their retrieval.
The offering segment of the video surveillance storage market is hardware, software, and services. In the video surveillance storage market, hardware solutions are essential for physical storage, cataloging, and organizing enormous video streams. Advanced Hybrid Network Video Recorders (NVRs) and DVRs are nationally crucial for providing pleasing mechanical storage possibilities that ensure continuous recording and excellent video quality. Extra hardware adjuncts, such as durable casings for use in the wearing environment, increase the durability of the equipment in such situations. There are also purpose-built storage devices with such characteristics as RAID, redundancy, or encryption for storage and protection of information. Of course, these elements correspond to the current requirements for higher resolution videos, extended time retention, and better analytical capacities that have become essential for the modern surveillance systems applied to almost all activities – from local businesses to large corporations. Therefore, Video surveillance is founded on effective hardware solutions for dealing with all the significant requirements for dependability, extensibility, and stream control.
The video surveillance storage market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific comprises China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The significance of video surveillance storage solutions and services is essential in many industries spanning the Asia Pacific region, such as retail, transportation, healthcare, and government. These solutions are vital for supporting security and improving the efficient running of these industries because they provide a way to store, handle, and analyze the massive volumes of video footage generated by security cameras. In retail, storing footage from security cameras helps prevent theft, understand how shoppers behave, and safeguard the place for buying items. Firms such as Hikvision, which is upheld from China, provide top-notch options for video surveillance storage that meet a wide range of requirements. In smart cities, Hikvision's offerings blend seamlessly with IoT and AI innovations to monitor public spaces, control traffic flow, and tackle emergencies quickly. The way they keep video data safe and ready to look into helps those in charge of keeping us safe and making our cities run better.
Top Companies in the Video Surveillance Storage Market:
Some of the significant video surveillance storage vendors are Western Digital Corporation (US), Seagate Technology (US), Hitachi (Japan), Dell Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), NetApp (US), Avigilon (Canada), Bosch (Germany), Hikvision (China), and Toshiba (Japan).
