Gable & Lombard -- The Secrets They Kept for Love
Uncover the dazzling world of Hollywood’s Golden Couple in “Gable & Lombard: The Secrets They Kept for Love.” This is not just a love story; it’s a testament to the resilience and lasting power of love in the face of adversity.
Dive into the private lives of Hollywood’s most iconic couple with the release of “Gable & Lombard: The Secrets They Kept for Love,” a riveting new historical fiction novel by author Emma Strong. Set against the glamorous yet tumultuous backdrop of the Golden Age of Hollywood, this book unveils the secrets and sacrifices behind the renowned love affair. It glimpses Hollywood’s elite, a world where beauty, money, and scandal intertwine seamlessly.
Carole Lombard, an effervescent starlet known for her comedic talent, zany antics, and heart-stealing charm, and Clark Gable, the charismatic leading man celebrated as “The King of Hollywood” with a penchant for adventure, were a match made in cinematic heaven! Yet, behind the scenes, their relationship was far from the fairy tale portrayed on the big screen. “Gable & Lombard: The Secrets They Kept for Love” reveals the hidden struggles, sacrifices, and profound attraction they had for one another that define their romance.
In this meticulously researched and beautifully written novel, Emma Strong masterfully blends historical accuracy with imaginative storytelling, bringing to life the clandestine aspects of the Gable and Lombard romance. From their passionate beginnings to the heart-wrenching moments that tested their bond, readers will be transported into a world where love and jealousy collide, where fear and ambition bond. This is a tale of love, loss, and the lengths two people will go to protect their deepest secrets.
“Gable & Lombard: The Secrets They Kept for Love” captures the distinctive essence of a romance that leaves little doubt that these were juxtaposed lovers who created a dynamic where stars were larger than life, and the stakes were always high. Readers should prepare themselves for shocking descriptions that are never shy in shedding light on the darker side of Hollywood. Through vivid imagery and evocative detail, a rich tapestry is painted of a time when actors often fell to the mercy of studio executives and fame’s commanding presence.
The reader is pulled into living the Gable and Lombard story to such a degree that one can expect to hear ice clinking in a highball glass, a powder compact snapping shut, the slamming of a car door, or the smell of a fine cigar. They may be compelled to join in with laughter after a joke heard at The Brown Derby, feel the refreshing wind through their hair at the Gable ranch, or be sensually ignited from the steamy heat of lovemaking.
Despite her romance with Gable and its kinship with tragedy, often heartbreaking and brutish, Carole wanted it all, including Clark. And in many respects, Clark might have been unable to
commit to that. Or perhaps his happiness was to be found simply in a can of worms and a fishing pole or a scotch and water after work, relaxing in his favorite chair.
Ultimately, the reader will delight in Gable’s playful charm, Lombard’s seductive appeal, and the couple’s irresistible sex, which is most likely why their romance remains one of the fondest love stories ever.
Advance praise for “Gable & Lombard: The Secrets They Kept for Love
“A brilliant storyteller who brings history to life.”
“An unforgettable journey through time.”
“It is a captivating and poignant portrayal of Hollywood’s most enigmatic couple.”
“A must-read for fans of classic cinema.”
“A mesmerizing tale of love and ambition set against the backdrop of Hollywood’s golden years.”
At 404 pages, Gable & Lombard is available online through Outskirts Press.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5965-3 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $24.95 eBook: 5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6177-9 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $39.95
Genre: BIOGRAPHY / Performing Arts
About the Author: Emma Strong is an accomplished author known for engaging and well-researched historical fiction. “Gable & Lombard: The Secrets They Kept for Love” skillfully brings this era to life, highlighting the vulnerabilities and demands these iconic stars faced. This is a compelling read for anyone interested in classic Hollywood romance and the complexities of its glamorous facade, an intimate look into real lives behind the silver screen. With a passion for uncovering hidden stories, Emma has also penned “Notorious Love in Extraordinary Times.” Ms. Strong lives in Savannah, Georgia, where she continues to inspire readers with her unique style of historical romance writing.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
