Guar Gum Market size was valued at US$ 0.96 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at CAGR 7.4% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 1.59 Bn.
Guar Gum is a polysaccharide made up of long chains of bonded carbohydrate molecules known as galactomannan, consisting of the sugar’s mannose and galactose. It is particularly beneficial in the food production sector because they can dissolve and soak up water, forming a gel that thickens and binds items.
In 2023, North America was the leader in market share with a holding of 43.2%. The significant expansion of the guar gum market in the region is primarily driven by the growth of the oil & gas industry and the high demand for processed and frozen foods. India is the top producer of gaur in the Asia Pacific Region, driving the demand for this animal. India annually produces approximately 0.0025 to 0.003 billion tons of guar, accounting for around 65% of global production.
Guar Gum Market Segmentation
by Grade
Pharmaceutical
Industrial
Food
by Application
Oil & Gas
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
by Function
Stabilizer & Emulsifier
Thickening & Gelling Agent
Binder
Friction Reducer
Guar Gum Market Top Leaders:
Cargill Inc.
Ingredion
DuPont
India Glycols
Shree Ram India Gums
Vikas WSP
Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals LTD
Rama Gum Industries Ltd.
