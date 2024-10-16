Healthcare IT Market was is expected to grow $2672.13 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Healthcare IT Market size was valued at USD 634.55 Bn. in 2023 and the total Healthcare IT revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2672.13 Bn.
Healthcare IT Market size was valued at USD 634.55 Bn. in 2023 and the total Healthcare IT revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2672.13 Bn.
In Healthcare IT Market 2023, North America, as the developed region, dominated with the largest share and is projected to experience a 20.8% CAGR. The main drivers are the robust healthcare industry and the early integration of IT services in healthcare systems.
Healthcare IT Market Segmentation
by Component
1.Service
2.Software
3.Hardware
by Product
1.Healthcare Provider Solutions
1.1.Clinical Solutions
1.2.Electronic Health/Medical Records
1.3.Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)
1.4.Computerized Physician Order Entry
1.5.Clinical Decision Support Systems
1.6.Radiology Information Systems
1.7.Radiation Dose Management Solution
2.Non-clinical Solutions
2.1.Pharmacy Information Systems
2.2.Medication Management Systems
2.2.1.Electronic Medication Administration Records
2.2.2.Barcode Medication Administration
2.2.3.Medication Inventory Management Systems
2.2.4.Medication Assurance Systems
2.3.Healthcare Asset Management
2.3.1.Equipment Management Systems
2.3.2.Patient Tracking and Management
2.3.3.Temperature and Humidity Monitoring
2.4.Workforce Management Systems
2.5.Revenue Cycle Management
2.5.1.Admission Discharge Transfer/Registration
2.5.2.Computer-Assisted Coding Systems
2.5.3.Patient Scheduling
2.5.4.Patient Billing and Claims Management Solutions
2.5.5.Electronic Data Interchange
2.6.Financial Management Systems
2.7.Medical Document Management Systems
2.8.Healthcare Information Exchanges
3.Healthcare Payer Solutions
3.1.Pharmacy Analysis and Audit
3.2.Claims Management
3.3.Fraud Management
3.4.Computer-assisted Coding Systems
3.5.Payment Management
3.5.1.Patient Billing Management
3.5.2.Provider Billing Management
3.6.Provider Network Management
4.HCIT Outsourcing Services
4.1.Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services
4.1.1.Medical Document Management Services
4.1.2.Pharmacy Information Management Services
4.1.3.Laboratory Information Management Services
4.1.4.Revenue Cycle Management Services
4.1.5.Others
5.Payer HCIT Outsourcing Services
5.1.Claim Management
5.2.Customer Relationship Management Services
5.3.Billing System
5.4.Fraud Detection
5.5.Others
6.Operational HCIT Outsourcing Services
6.1.Supply Chain Management Services
6.2.Business Process Management Services
6.3.Others
7.IT Infrastructure Management Services
by End-user 1.Healthcare Providers
1.1.Hospitals o Ambulatory Care Centers
1.2.Home Healthcare Agencies & Assisted Living Facilities
1.3.Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
1.4.Pharmacies
2.Healthcare Payers
2.1.Private Payers
2.2.Public Payers
Healthcare IT Market Top Leaders:
1. Optum
2.Cerner Corporation
3.Cognizant
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
