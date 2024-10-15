String Wound Filter Materials Market worth $1.8 billion by 2027
The market for String Wound Filter Materials is approximated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The major drivers influencing the growth of the string wound filter materials market are i
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 15, 2024 ) The report "String Wound Filter Market by Yarn Type (PP and Cotton), Core Materials (PP and Stainless Steel), End-Use Industry (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical & Petrochemical, and Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 " The market for string wound filter materials is approximated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.
Browse in-depth TOC on "String Wound Filter Market"
168 - Market Data Tables
32 - Figures
186 - Pages
The string wound filter materials market has been segmented based on yarn type, i.e., polypropylene, cotton and others. Others yarn types include polyester, rayon, nylon, and glass fibers. Polypropylene accounted for the largest share among the different yarn types used for string wound filters followed by cotton yarn. Fibrillated polypropylene yarns are used in ultra-pure liquids, electronics, and plating applications where non-leaching is crucial. This polypropylene yarn is made from a non-migrating slit film polypropylene, which offers better performance in the application areas than standard polypropylene. The growing end-use industries such as water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemicals and food & beverages are expected to drive the market.
In this report, the string wound filter materials market is divided into three segments based on core material: polypropylene, stainless steel and others. Other core materials include tinned steel and glass-filled polypropylene. In string wound filter cartridges, the selection of core materials also plays an important role in the filter cartridge's performance. Polypropylene and stainless steel are the commonly available core materials for string wound filters. Polypropylene accounted for the largest share of the core materials for string wound filters followed by stainless steel core material.
The string wound filter materials market is segmented based on end-use applications. String wound filter materials are used in three major areas such as water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemicals and food & beverages. String wound filters are preferred by end-use industries for their high dirt holding capacity, low cost, chemical compatibility, and operability in high-temperature environments. Owing to their simple design and low cost, string wound filters are often used as pre-filters in end-use industries. The water & wastewater treatment end-use industry segment accounted for the largest share, followed by the chemical & petrochemical and food & beverage industries. Growing population and investment in these industries drive the usage of string wound filters, thereby increasing the demand for string wound filter materials.
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the string wound filter materials market. China was the region’s largest market for string wound filter materials in 2021, followed by Japan, India, and South Korea. The large population and presence of the largest manufacturing base of the world is the key factor driving the demand for string wound filter materials in the region. In addition to this, the demand for string wound filter materials in this region is also attributed to high growth in the water & wastewater treatment industry. These countries are projected to witness a steady increase in consumption between 2022 and 2027.
String Wound Filter Market Key Players
The String Wound Filter Materials Market comprises major players such as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) (US), Coats Group Plc (UK), William Barnet and Son, LLC (US), Micronics Engineered Filtration Group, Inc. (US), MMP Filtration Pvt. Ltd. (India), East Asia Textile Technology Ltd. (China), STRADOM S.A (Poland) and United Filters International (US) and others are covered in the string wound filter materials market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the string wound filter materials market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
