Real Web Marketing Designs New Website for Plant Goddess Landscaping
Real Web Marketing has completed designing a new website for Plant Goddess, a landscaping company located in Sierra Madre, CA and servicing the San Gabriel Valley area of Los Angeles.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 14, 2024 ) LOS ANGELES, CA: Real Web Marketing Inc. (http://www.realwebmarketing.net ), a web design and website marketing
company in Los Angeles, has completed designing a new website for Plant
Goddess ( https://plantgoddess.com/ ), a landscaping company located in Sierra Madre, CA and servicing the San Gabriel Valley area of Los Angeles.
Real Web Marketing also completed search engine optimization for the website.
Kelley Hanna, owner of Plant Goddess Landscaping stated “We have used Real Web Marketing two times for our website development and couldn’t be happier. The process both times was very easy. John is great to work with and has fantastic ideas on how to organize things and lay everything out. We provided the photos and content and he took care of the rest. The cost was also very reasonable and it got done very quickly. We highly recommend Real Web Marketing!”
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing stated, “We enjoyed working
with Kelley at Plant Goddess Landscaping. She has some awesome landscaping jobs she has done, and photos of those formed the foundation of the design job we did for her.”
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for 35 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area and incorporated in 2011, and has clients all over the U.S. Services offered include web design, pay-per-click advertising campaign management, search engine optimization (SEO), link building, social media marketing, local marketing, copywriting, article syndication, online PR, and video production. They can be reached at 661-441-2429.
Real Web Marketing Inc.
38435 Puma Lane
Palmdale, CA 93551
www.realwebmarketing.net
(661) 441-2429
