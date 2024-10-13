Feldspar Market is expected to reach USD 1303.27 Mn by 2030, as reported by Maximize Market Research
Feldspar Market was valued at USD 844.19 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1303.27 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4% during a forecast period.
Feldspar accounts for about 60% of exposed rocks, soils, clays, and other sediments. The minerals included in this are orthoclase, microcline, and plagioclase Feldspars. Feldspar is used in production of paints, plastics, and rubbers. Feldspar is used to make dinnerware, bathroom, and building tiles.
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the feldspar market. The rising demand from glass and ceramic industries from contries such as India, China are driving the demand.
Recent News
15/7/2024 CO2–Rock–Brine Interactions in Feldspar-Rich Sandstones That Underwent Intense Heating
2/9/2024 Influence of Feldspar Dissolution on the Pore Structure and Characteristics of a Tight Sandstone Reservoir: A Case Study From the Northeast Margin of Ordos Basin, China
15/12/2023 Atlantic Lithium reports feldspar at Ghana lithium mine
Feldspar Market segments
by Type
Plagioclase Feldspar
K-Feldspar
by End-Use
Glass
Ceramics
Fillers
Feldspar Market, Key Players are:
Eczacibasi Esan
Micronized Group
Imerys Minerals
Sibelco Nordic
The Quartz Corp.
