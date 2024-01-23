Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) Market is expected to reach US$ 1.83 Bn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) Market is expected to reach US$ 1.83 Bn. at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 13, 2024 ) Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) Market Dynamics
FMT market refers to transferring of healthy persons gut microbes to a patients in order to cure disease.
North America is expected to dominate the global market. The Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) is a leading cause of nosocomial infection in the United States. This has significant risk of morbidity and mortality. This is expected to drive the North American market for FMT further during the forecast period.
Recent News
1/10/2024 Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Boosts Response to Pembrolizumab Plus Axitinib in mRCC
23/1/2024 Oral fecal transplantation enriches Lachnospiraceae and butyrate to mitigate acute liver injury
8/4/2024 Transplantation of gut microbiota derived from patients with schizophrenia induces schizophrenia-like behaviors and dysregulated brain transcript response in mice
Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) Market Segment Analysis
by Disease Indication
Clostridium Difficile Infections
Parkinsons Disease
Obesity
Diabetes Mellitus
Autism
Others
Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) Market, Key Players
Rebiotix Inc.
Finch Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics
Crestovo LLC
MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC
