Enterprise Risk Management Market is expected to reach nearly US$ 6.47 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Enterprise Risk Management Market size was valued at US$ 4.78 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.4% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 6.47 Bn.
ERM refers to a process of systematically identifying and mitigating risks. This ensures that and organization maintains their strategic goals and gain a competitive advantage.
North AMerica is the largest market globally for ERM. Stringent govt regulations have driven for the rapid adoption of the ERM managed services. Technologies such as big data, AI, and cloud solutions have actually helped the market further.
Global Enterprise Risk Management Market segments
by Component
Hardware
Software
Services
by Institution
Banks
Credit Unions
Specialty Finance
Thrifts
by Risk Type
Hazard risk
Financial risk
Operational risk
Strategic risks
Enterprise Risk Management Market, Key Players are
LogicManager
MetricStream
Fidelity National Information Services
Capgemini
BWise
About Maximize
Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.
About Maximize
Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.
