Fabric Softener & Conditioner Market will reach $28.42 bn by 2030, as analysed by Maximize Market Research
Fabric Softener & Conditioner Market size was valued at US$ 20.88 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.50% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 28.42 Bn.
The fabric softners are used to soften the fabric. Manufactured with micro emulsion and macro emulsion polymer, which works by attaching to oil and dirt in fabric and seperate them.
Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. China and India with their developing economies are leading the industry. USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe are leading the market.
To access more comprehensive information, click here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/120080/
Recent news
9/9/2024 Aldi shoppers swoon over Pumpkin Spice fabric conditioner that 'lasts all day'
31/3/2023 Federal consumer safety officials have recalled another batch of Laundress brand fabric conditioners because the products could contain a harmful carcinogen.
Fabric Softener & Conditioner Market Segment Analysis
by Product
Liquid Softner
Dry sheet
Others
by Application
Commercial
Household
by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience/Grocery Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Retail Stores
Other Distribution Channels
Fabric Softener & Conditioner Market, Key Players are
1.AlEn USA LLC
2.Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
3.Colgate-Palmolive Company
4.Dropps
5.Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
About Maximize
Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.
