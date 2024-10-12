Eye Drops and Lubricants Market is expected to reach nearly US$ 28.72 Bn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Eye Drops and Lubricants Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period and the market size is expected to reach nearly US$ 28.72 Bn. by 2030
Eye Drops and Lubricants Market Dynamics
The eye drops and lubricants are used to treat dry eye, redness, itching, discomfort, glaucoma, conjunctivitis, refractive mistakes, diabetic macular edema, CMV retinitis, and age-related macular degeneration.
North AMerica is the leading the global market for the Eye Drops and Lubricants. The increase in fitness care investment followed by R&D investments are what keeps the region ahead.
Recent news
22/2/2024 Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment, Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment, CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment, Lubricant PM Ointment Due to Potential Lack of Sterility
29/5/2024 Entod Pharma launches India’s first vitamin D3 enriched lubricating eye drops
15/7/2024 Better designed clinical research needed on lipid-based eye drops for DED
27/2/2024 Eye ointments sold at CVS, Walmart recalled by FDA over unsanitary conditions at plant
Eye Drops and Lubricants Market Segments Covered:
by Type
Antibiotics
Hormone
Artificial tears
Others
by Application
Eye Disease
Eye Care
Others
Eye Drops and Lubricants Market Key Players
Johnson and Johnson Services
Clear Eyes
Sager Pharma
Rohto Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd
Bausch and Lomb
About Maximize
Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally.
