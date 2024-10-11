Contrast Media Injectors Market worth $2.3 billion by 2029
Contrast Media Injectors Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (System (CT, MRI, Angiography, Mammo), Consumable, Accessories), Type (Single & Dual-head, Syringeless), Application (General Imaging, Interventional), End User (Hospital, Clinic), & Region -
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 11, 2024 ) The report "Contrast Media Injectors Market by Product (System (CT, MRI, Angiography, Mammo), Consumable, Accessories), Type (Single & Dual-head, Syringeless), Application (General Imaging, Interventional), End user (Hospital, Clinic), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is estimated to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2029, up from USD 1.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2029. Growing adoption and awareness of contrast-enhanced CT and MRI procedures, rising incidence of cancer & cardiovascular diseases, and the availability of automated solutions the are the major indicators contributing to the market's growth.
The consumables segment is to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2024-2029.
Based on the product, the global market is further segmented into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. The consumables segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate in the near future owing to the growing prevalence of target disease indication coupled with an increasing number of MRI and CT scans using contrast agents. This is attributed to the growing use of contrast media due to its notable benefits, such as improved visualization and increased diagnostic confidence. The rising number of contrast-mediated scans supports the increasing use of consumables like syringes and tubes, which is expected to increase its utilization in end-user facilities in coming years.
Single-head injectors segment in injector type to register a significant growth over the forecast period of 2024-2029
By Type, the global contrast media injectors market is segmented by dual-head injectors, single-head injectors, and syringeless injectors. Increasing healthcare expenditure, growing approvals of contrast media, and ongoing technological advancements are driving the growth of this segment. Growing approvals of diagnostic imaging contrast media supports their adoption in the end user facilities to obtain improved visualization of complex structures. This ultimately supports the adoption of contrast media injectors globally.
Interventional cardiology segment in application to register a significant growth over the forecast period of 2024-2029.
By application, the global contrast media injectors market is segmented by application into radiology, interventional cardiology, and interventional radiology. The growing trend towards use of contrast media rising public awareness for early detection drive this segment's growth. Consistent rise in the global cases of cardiovascular diseases, clinical studies showing improved safety, and rising proportion of older age population have supported the growth of interventional cardiology segment in contrast media injectors market.
The hospitals accounted for the major share of the contrast media injectors market by end users in 2023.
The end user segment of the contrast media injectors market includes diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. In 2023, hospitals held the major share of the end-user segment. Advancements in injector technology, the rising number of hospitals, and a growing emphasis on non-invasive treatment approaches contribute to the expanding utilization of injector systems within healthcare facilities for enhanced patient care.
The Asia Pacific market will register significant growth during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific contrast media injectors market is estimated to grow significantly from 2024 to 2029. The increasing target patient population, favorable reimbursement scenario, and growing disposable income fuel the APAC region's market growth. Moreover, the APAC region has experienced a rise in investments by governments and major players, offering significant growth opportunities for the key players. Also, increasing focus of key players in asia pacific market and presence of small and medium enterprises in the asia pacific region fuels the overall contrast media injectors market.
As of 2023, prominent players in the contrast media injectors market are Bayer AG (Germany), Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy), Guerbet (France).
Recent Developments of Contrast Media Injectors Industry:
-In April 2024, Bayer AG (Germany) and Google Cloud (US) collaborated for the development of novel artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
-In November 2023, Bracco (Italy) and Ulrich GmbH (Germany) announced a partnership. This agreement will bring Bracco’s MR injector to the US under private label arrangement.
