Cut Flower Market is expected to reach US$ 52.09 Billion by 2030, as per maximize Market Research.
Cut Flower Market size was valued at USD 37.52 Billion in 2023 and the total Cut Flower revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 52.09 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 11, 2024 ) The cut flower market is widely distributed geographically, with major production and consumption hubs located in various regions. Nevertheless, a small number of countries control the worldwide cut flower market. Important countries for cut flower production and trade are the Netherlands, Colombia, Ecuador, Kenya, Ethiopia, and other nations with good weather for growing flowers.
The rising need for environmentally friendly and ethically produced flower choices is a major driver of the expansion of the cut flower industry. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental effects of producing flowers and are looking for environmentally friendly and organic alternatives. With the emergence of new varieties and trends, the preferences of consumers are shifting. They are increasingly intrigued by creating their own flower arrangements and signing up for flower subscriptions, as well as trying out unique and exotic flower types. The expansion of the market has been boosted by online shopping, allowing consumers convenient access to a variety of cut flower choices delivered to their homes.
Cut Flower Market Segmentation
By Type
Rose
Lilies
Carnations
Tulips
Others
By Colour
Red
Yellow
Pink
White
Others
By Application
Decorative
Gifting
Memorial
Others
By Distribution channel
Supermarkets and hypermarkets
Specialty stores/florists
Online retail
Others
By occasion
Weddings
Festivals
Other Events
Cut Flower Market Key Players:
1.1-800-Flowers - United States
2.Interflora - United Kingdom
3.FTD Companies - United States
4.Euroflorist - Sweden
5.Fleurop - Germany
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer and goods and services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Cut Flower Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period, to reach US$ 4.01 Bn by 2030.
Global Microgreen Market size was valued at USD 1.73 Bn in 2023 and the market is expected to reach USD 3.77 Bn at a CAGR of 11.76 % by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
