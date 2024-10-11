Concrete Mixer Market is expected to reach US$ 8.80 Bn by 2030, as per maximize Market Research.
Concrete Mixer Market was valued nearly US$ 6.89 Bn. in 2023. Concrete Mixer Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.56 % & is expected to reach at US$ 8.80 Bn by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 11, 2024 ) Throughout the projected period, the need for concrete mixers is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, growing population, robust economic growth, and heightened construction activity in developed and developing nations. The aim of the report is to provide a thorough analysis of the Concrete Mixer Market worldwide to industry stakeholders. The analysis highlights the major trends in the Global Concrete Mixer Market and their impact on future business investments and market growth during the projected period.
The report helps in understanding the dynamics and competitive structure of the Global Concrete Mixer Market by examining market leaders, followers, and regional players. Asia is where you can find some of the top construction companies globally, which make up about half of all construction sector sales internationally. Environment characterized by competition. Due to a limited amount of participating businesses and significant upfront costs, the concrete mixer industry is somewhat consolidated. BHS-Sonthofen GmbH, Terex Corporation, Anhui Hualing Automobile Group Co. Ltd, and Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd are some of the key companies in the market. Businesses are expanding their presence by building new factories and enhancing their current cement mixers.
Concrete Mixer Market Segmentation
By Type
Mixer Trucks
Mixing Plants
By Application
Residential
Commercial
By Capacity
Upto 5 cubic meters
5-10 cubic meters
More than 10 cubic meters
Concrete Mixer Market Key Players:
Liebherr Group
SANY Group
SCHWING Stetter
Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd
XCMG Co. Ltd
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd
BHS-Sonthofen GmbH
Terex Corporation
Anhui Hualing Automobile Group Co. Ltd
Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
