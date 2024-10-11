Meta-aramid Fiber Market worth $2.3 billion by 2027
Global Forecast to 2027, Meta-aramid Fiber Marke is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.6% from USD 1.4 billion in 2022.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 11, 2024 ) The report "Meta-aramid Fiber Market by Type (Staple, Filament, Paper), Application (Nonwoven Bagfilter, Apparel, Turbohose, Electric Insulation, Honeycomb Reinforcement), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027" The global Meta-aramid Fiber Market is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.6% from USD 1.4 billion in 2022.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Meta-aramid Fiber Market”
246 - Market Data Tables
56 - Figures
224 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=166804023
Based on type, the meta-aramid fiber market is segmented into staple, filament and paper. Staple accounted for the largest share in 2021. Growth in the market size of staple fiber is attributed to the increased demand for protective clothing across the globe. Government authorities in developed countries are increasingly concerned about the health and safety of the workers.
Based on application, the meta-aramid fiber market is broadly segmented into apparel, nonwoven bag filter, turbo hose, honeycomb reinforcement, electrical insulation, and others. The apparel segment dominated the global meta-aramid fiber market, in terms of value, in 2021. It is projected to maintain its leading position until 2027 because of the increasing demand from emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=166804023
On the basis of region, Europe is estimated to be the largest market for meta-aramid fiber in 2021. Stringent safety regulations within industries such as oil & gas, construction, aluminum, and steel are fueling the demand for protective clothing, which is driving the meta-aramid fiber market in Europe.
Meta-aramid Fiber Market Key Players
The key market players in Meta-aramid Fiber market profiled in the report include Teijin Ltd. (Japan), DuPont De Numerous, Inc. (US), Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Huvis Corporation (South Korea), Kermel (France), X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd. (China), Aramid HPM, LLC (US), Shanghai J&S New Materials Co., Ltd. (China) and Lydall Industrial Filtration (UK). They have been adopting new mergers & acquisitions and expansion strategies to gain an advantage over their competitors.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Meta-aramid Fiber Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=166804023
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Meta-aramid Fiber Market”
246 - Market Data Tables
56 - Figures
224 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=166804023
Based on type, the meta-aramid fiber market is segmented into staple, filament and paper. Staple accounted for the largest share in 2021. Growth in the market size of staple fiber is attributed to the increased demand for protective clothing across the globe. Government authorities in developed countries are increasingly concerned about the health and safety of the workers.
Based on application, the meta-aramid fiber market is broadly segmented into apparel, nonwoven bag filter, turbo hose, honeycomb reinforcement, electrical insulation, and others. The apparel segment dominated the global meta-aramid fiber market, in terms of value, in 2021. It is projected to maintain its leading position until 2027 because of the increasing demand from emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=166804023
On the basis of region, Europe is estimated to be the largest market for meta-aramid fiber in 2021. Stringent safety regulations within industries such as oil & gas, construction, aluminum, and steel are fueling the demand for protective clothing, which is driving the meta-aramid fiber market in Europe.
Meta-aramid Fiber Market Key Players
The key market players in Meta-aramid Fiber market profiled in the report include Teijin Ltd. (Japan), DuPont De Numerous, Inc. (US), Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Huvis Corporation (South Korea), Kermel (France), X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd. (China), Aramid HPM, LLC (US), Shanghai J&S New Materials Co., Ltd. (China) and Lydall Industrial Filtration (UK). They have been adopting new mergers & acquisitions and expansion strategies to gain an advantage over their competitors.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Meta-aramid Fiber Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=166804023
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
360Quadrants
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results