CORRECTION: Seeking Community Support to Secure Future of Cloud-9 Bethalto Sports League Bethalto, IL
Cloud-9 Bethalto Sports League is calling on the community to help secure its sports fields and keep youth sports thriving. Without support, over 1,200 kids could lose their chance to play locally. Join the effort to make a difference!
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 09, 2024 ) Cloud-9 Bethalto Sports League’s press release, issued October 8, 2024, had a wrong website address. The correct website address is https://www.cloud-9bethaltosportsleague.com/.
BETHALTO, ILLINOIS – The Cloud-9 Bethalto Sports League, a not-for-profit youth sports organization founded in March 2024, is calling on community leaders, philanthropists, and investors to help secure the future of youth sports in Bethalto. Over the past six months, the league has brought together more than 1,200 local youth and adults to participate in soccer, baseball, softball, T-ball, flag football, cheerleading, volleyball, and basketball. However, without additional support, the future of this valuable community program is in jeopardy.
The league currently operates out of a sports field in Bethalto, IL, which is owned by the Village of Bethalto. These fields, however, are up for sale at a price of $2 million. With limited resources, Cloud-9 Bethalto Sports League does not have the financial ability to purchase the property. This has raised serious concerns, as the loss of this facility could leave the community without a dedicated space for its youth and adult leagues.
"Growing up in Bethalto, I remember when there were plenty of places for kids to play," said Adam, founder of Cloud-9 Bethalto Sports League. "Over the years, these spaces have dwindled, leaving our kids with fewer opportunities to play sports locally. Many families are forced to travel to other towns and pay higher fees to participate in their leagues. That’s why my wife and I started this league—so every child, no matter their background, could have access to low-cost sports and a chance to play in their own community."
The success of Cloud-9 Bethalto Sports League highlights the urgent need for long-term solutions. With rapid growth and an increasing number of registrations, the league has already outgrown its current facilities. If a new owner were to purchase the fields for development or another purpose, the league would have nowhere to go, potentially leaving hundreds of children without access to affordable sports programs.
To ensure the future of youth sports in Bethalto, the Cloud-9 Bethalto Sports League is actively seeking potential donors, investors, or community-minded individuals who are interested in helping secure or build a new sports complex. The potential new facility would not only provide a permanent home for the league but could also include a gym for indoor sports during the winter, expanding the opportunities for year-round engagement.
"We are reaching out to anyone who might have the ability to help," said Adam. "This could be an incredible opportunity for someone to invest in the future of our children. Whether it’s through a donation, an investment, or naming rights for the new complex, we are open to any form of support that would help keep this league alive and thriving for generations to come."
The Cloud-9 Bethalto Sports League has become an integral part of the community, providing children with not only the opportunity to play but also to learn teamwork, build friendships, and develop important life skills. This effort is about more than just sports—it’s about keeping the spirit of community alive.
"We’ve created something special here, and we want to continue to give our children a safe, fun, and affordable place to play," said Adam. "But we can’t do it alone. We need the community’s help to make sure these kids have the opportunities that they deserve."
For more information on how to support the Cloud-9 Bethalto Sports League or to discuss potential partnership opportunities, please contact Adam Jones or visit https://www.cloud-9bethaltosportsleague.com. Donations, sponsorships, or investment inquiries are welcome, and contributions are tax-deductible.
About Cloud-9 Bethalto Sports League
Founded in 2024, Cloud-9 Bethalto Sports League is a not-for-profit organization providing affordable sports programs to youth in prekindergarten through 8th grade, as well as adult leagues. The league offers a variety of sports, including soccer, baseball, softball, T-ball, flag football, cheerleading, volleyball, and basketball. Based in Bethalto, IL, Cloud-9 is committed to fostering a love of sports and creating positive community experiences for all participants.
Contact Information:
Cloud-9 Bethalto Sports League
Adam Jones
Tel: 618-567-7184
Email us
