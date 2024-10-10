Single Use Bioprocessing Market worth $34.9 billion by 2029
Single Use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Equipment (Bioreactors, Mixers, Filtration, Chromatography), Consumables (Filters, Bags, Assemblies, Sensors)), Application, Workflow, Molecule Type (mAbs, Vaccines, CGT, Peptides) - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 10, 2024 ) Single use bioprocessing market forecasted to transform from $17.7 billion in 2024 to $34.9 billion by 2029, driven by a CAGR of 14.5%. This market is driven by increased adoption by CDMOs and CMOs, enhanced productivity, reduced cross-contamination risks, and lower capital investment. However, challenges like leachables, extractables, and regulatory hurdles may hinder growth. Key opportunities lie in emerging markets, while North America currently dominates the industry. Major players include Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The market's growth is primarily attributed to the expanding biologics sector, with key applications in upstream and downstream bioprocessing.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231651297&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=singleusebioprocessingmarket
Browse in-depth TOC on "Single-Use Bioprocessing Market"
739 - Tables
61 - Figures
595 - Pages
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Dynamics
Driving Force: Improved Productivity and Contamination Risk Reduction
Single-use bioprocessing systems optimize operations by replacing extensive cleaning procedures with disposable components. This accelerates product substitutions and transitions, boosting equipment utilization and overall production throughput. By minimizing downtime and enhancing efficiency, these technologies meet escalating biologics demand, accelerating new therapy launches, and market expansion. Their closed, disposable design minimizes microbial and cross-contamination risks between batches, ensuring product purity and consistency, complying with regulatory standards, and enhancing consumer confidence in biologic drug safety and efficacy.
Challenges: Leachable and Extractive Hurdles
Leachables and extractables, migrating from single-use materials into biopharmaceutical products, pose risks to quality, safety, and compliance. Their interaction with drug substances or formulations can degrade products, alter efficacy, or induce toxicity. Identifying, characterizing, and mitigating these substances demands extensive analytical testing and risk assessment, adding complexity and cost to development and manufacturing processes.
Opportunity: Emerging Market Potential
While mature markets embrace single-use technologies, emerging economies like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico offer significant growth opportunities. Increased healthcare needs, biopharmaceutical infrastructure investments, and supportive policies create fertile ground for expansion, making these regions key targets for single-use bioprocessing market players.
Challenge: Standardization Deficiency
The lack of standardization across single-use designs hampers adoption and efficiency. Variability in components and designs complicates integration, compliance, and supply chain management. Inconsistent quality and performance across manufacturers impact reproducibility and product quality, hindering widespread implementation.
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Industry Ecosystem Analysis
The ecosystem comprises raw material suppliers, product manufacturers, and end users like pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, CMOs & CROs, and academic institutions. Manufacturers offer bioreactors, filtration systems, chromatography equipment, and consumables, forming a critical part of the bioprocessing landscape.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231651297&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=singleusebioprocessingmarket
Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Segment Insights
Dominance of Single-Use Bags & Containers in 2023
In 2023, the single-use bags and containers segment emerged as the frontrunner in the single-use bioprocessing industry. These components offer a disposable alternative to traditional glass and rigid plastic carboys in various bioprocess applications. They enhance process reliability by minimizing the risk of cross-contamination between batches and products. Additionally, they eliminate the need for time-consuming clean-in-place (CIP) and sterilization-in-place (SIP) operations, optimizing capacity utilization. The expanded application of single-use bags across biomanufacturing processes is a key driver for the market's growth in this segment.
Upstream Bioprocessing Segment Takes the Lead
The upstream bioprocessing segment claimed the largest share of the single-use bioprocessing market in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the widespread adoption of single-use bioprocessing in biopharmaceutical formulation, particularly supporting upstream bioprocessing. Furthermore, the growing demand for biologics such as cell and gene therapy and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) further fuels the growth of this segment.
Regional Insights: North America Leads the Way
North America emerged as the largest regional market for the single-use bioprocessing industry in 2023, followed closely by Europe and the Asia Pacific. This leadership position is supported by several factors, including the presence of key biopharmaceutical research and development facilities in the region and the rising demand for essential biopharmaceutical products like monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. These factors collectively contribute to North America's significant share in the single-use bioprocessing market.
Recent Innovations in Single-Use Bioprocessing Industry
Cytiva's Xcellerex Magnetic Mixer:
Cytiva unveiled the Xcellerex magnetic mixer in April 2024, a breakthrough single-use mixing system available in capacities of 2,000 and 3,000 liters. Specifically designed for large-scale manufacturing processes of monoclonal antibodies (mAb), vaccines, and genomic medicines, this system promises enhanced efficiency and scalability for biopharmaceutical production.
Merck KGaA's Ultimus Single-Use Process Container Film:
In April 2023, Merck KGaA introduced the Ultimus single-use process container film, a cutting-edge solution designed to offer unparalleled durability and leak resistance. Tailored for single-use assemblies utilized in bioprocessing liquid applications, this innovative film sets new standards for reliability and performance, ensuring seamless operations and product integrity in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231651297&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=singleusebioprocessingmarket
Browse in-depth TOC on "Single-Use Bioprocessing Market"
739 - Tables
61 - Figures
595 - Pages
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Dynamics
Driving Force: Improved Productivity and Contamination Risk Reduction
Single-use bioprocessing systems optimize operations by replacing extensive cleaning procedures with disposable components. This accelerates product substitutions and transitions, boosting equipment utilization and overall production throughput. By minimizing downtime and enhancing efficiency, these technologies meet escalating biologics demand, accelerating new therapy launches, and market expansion. Their closed, disposable design minimizes microbial and cross-contamination risks between batches, ensuring product purity and consistency, complying with regulatory standards, and enhancing consumer confidence in biologic drug safety and efficacy.
Challenges: Leachable and Extractive Hurdles
Leachables and extractables, migrating from single-use materials into biopharmaceutical products, pose risks to quality, safety, and compliance. Their interaction with drug substances or formulations can degrade products, alter efficacy, or induce toxicity. Identifying, characterizing, and mitigating these substances demands extensive analytical testing and risk assessment, adding complexity and cost to development and manufacturing processes.
Opportunity: Emerging Market Potential
While mature markets embrace single-use technologies, emerging economies like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico offer significant growth opportunities. Increased healthcare needs, biopharmaceutical infrastructure investments, and supportive policies create fertile ground for expansion, making these regions key targets for single-use bioprocessing market players.
Challenge: Standardization Deficiency
The lack of standardization across single-use designs hampers adoption and efficiency. Variability in components and designs complicates integration, compliance, and supply chain management. Inconsistent quality and performance across manufacturers impact reproducibility and product quality, hindering widespread implementation.
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Industry Ecosystem Analysis
The ecosystem comprises raw material suppliers, product manufacturers, and end users like pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, CMOs & CROs, and academic institutions. Manufacturers offer bioreactors, filtration systems, chromatography equipment, and consumables, forming a critical part of the bioprocessing landscape.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231651297&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=singleusebioprocessingmarket
Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Segment Insights
Dominance of Single-Use Bags & Containers in 2023
In 2023, the single-use bags and containers segment emerged as the frontrunner in the single-use bioprocessing industry. These components offer a disposable alternative to traditional glass and rigid plastic carboys in various bioprocess applications. They enhance process reliability by minimizing the risk of cross-contamination between batches and products. Additionally, they eliminate the need for time-consuming clean-in-place (CIP) and sterilization-in-place (SIP) operations, optimizing capacity utilization. The expanded application of single-use bags across biomanufacturing processes is a key driver for the market's growth in this segment.
Upstream Bioprocessing Segment Takes the Lead
The upstream bioprocessing segment claimed the largest share of the single-use bioprocessing market in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the widespread adoption of single-use bioprocessing in biopharmaceutical formulation, particularly supporting upstream bioprocessing. Furthermore, the growing demand for biologics such as cell and gene therapy and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) further fuels the growth of this segment.
Regional Insights: North America Leads the Way
North America emerged as the largest regional market for the single-use bioprocessing industry in 2023, followed closely by Europe and the Asia Pacific. This leadership position is supported by several factors, including the presence of key biopharmaceutical research and development facilities in the region and the rising demand for essential biopharmaceutical products like monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. These factors collectively contribute to North America's significant share in the single-use bioprocessing market.
Recent Innovations in Single-Use Bioprocessing Industry
Cytiva's Xcellerex Magnetic Mixer:
Cytiva unveiled the Xcellerex magnetic mixer in April 2024, a breakthrough single-use mixing system available in capacities of 2,000 and 3,000 liters. Specifically designed for large-scale manufacturing processes of monoclonal antibodies (mAb), vaccines, and genomic medicines, this system promises enhanced efficiency and scalability for biopharmaceutical production.
Merck KGaA's Ultimus Single-Use Process Container Film:
In April 2023, Merck KGaA introduced the Ultimus single-use process container film, a cutting-edge solution designed to offer unparalleled durability and leak resistance. Tailored for single-use assemblies utilized in bioprocessing liquid applications, this innovative film sets new standards for reliability and performance, ensuring seamless operations and product integrity in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results