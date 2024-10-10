Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market worth $146.3 billion by 2027
Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 71.6 billion in 2022 to USD 146.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.4%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 10, 2024 ) The report "Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Raw Material (Plastics, Paper & paperboard, Glass, Metal), Product Type, Process (Recyclable, Reusable, and Biodegradable), Packaging Type(Primary Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The global Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 71.6 billion in 2022 to USD 146.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.4%.
Sustainable pharmaceutical packaging refers to the design and production of packaging materials for pharmaceutical products that are eco-friendly and helps to reduce waste. This can include the use of recyclable materials and the use of renewable energy in the production process. Sustainable packaging can also include features that make it easy for consumers to properly dispose of or recycle the packaging. Sustainable pharmaceutical packaging aims to minimize the environmental impact on packaging while still protecting the drug product from harsh environmental conditions (such as moisture, snow, and others) and ensure safety throughout its shelf life.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market”
227 - Market Data Tables
45 - Figures
286 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72534537
Recyclable process segment accounted for the largest share during forecast period
Recycled content packaging involves a process in which the waste packaging products are broken down and utilized to create a new product. It is a very effective method to minimize the waste generated from packaging products. Paper, metal, plastic, and glass are considered recycled materials. Retailers and brand owners are increasingly conscious of using recycled content in packaging manufacturing. This is because awareness about sustainability is increasing among consumers.
Primary packaging type segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during forecast period
Primary packaging refers to the material or container that directly holds the pharmaceutical product and is in direct contact with the commodity. Such packaging contains the finished or final products, called retail or consumer packaging. It is used to preserve, protect, and provide information to the end user. It is the total packaging that the end user will ultimately dispose of via reuse, recycling, landfill, or other disposal routes. Sustainable pharmaceutical packaging aims to reduce the environmental impact of packaging by using materials and methods that are less harmful to the environment.
Paper & Paperboard raw material segment accounted for the second largest share of the market during forecast period
The paper-based pharmaceutical packaging industry provides renewable, recyclable, and sustainable packaging that is reliable and economically viable. Although paper is rarely used as a primary packaging material, paperboard materials remain a major part of secondary pharmaceutical packaging. Cartons, blister wallets, rigid boxes, and others are extensively used for pharmaceutical packaging because of greater surface area and improved display of products. The attributes of the paper substrate include its surface properties, color, brightness, opacity, basis weight, grain direction, tensile strength, and tearing strength. Paperboard sheets are cut, folded, and bonded into the appropriate shape. Corners may be strengthened depending on the need, and the material can be produced as set-up paperboard boxes, folding cartons, or trays. It offers comfort, sturdiness, and effective product protection.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72534537
North America region accounted for the largest share of the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market
North America is the largest market for sustainable pharmaceutical packaging due to a combination of factors such as government regulations, consumer demand for eco-friendly products, and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the region. The major companies producing pharmaceutical packaging in North America are Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Berry Global, West Pharmaceutical Services, Aptar Group, and WestRock, among others. In this region, the US, Canada, and Mexico are the manufacturing hubs of pharmaceutical products.
Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Key Players
The key players in the Sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market include Schott AG (Germany), Amcor PLC (Switzerland), AptarGroup,Inc (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Berry Global (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Catalent,Inc (US), and WestRock (US). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreements, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=72534537
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Sustainable pharmaceutical packaging refers to the design and production of packaging materials for pharmaceutical products that are eco-friendly and helps to reduce waste. This can include the use of recyclable materials and the use of renewable energy in the production process. Sustainable packaging can also include features that make it easy for consumers to properly dispose of or recycle the packaging. Sustainable pharmaceutical packaging aims to minimize the environmental impact on packaging while still protecting the drug product from harsh environmental conditions (such as moisture, snow, and others) and ensure safety throughout its shelf life.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market”
227 - Market Data Tables
45 - Figures
286 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72534537
Recyclable process segment accounted for the largest share during forecast period
Recycled content packaging involves a process in which the waste packaging products are broken down and utilized to create a new product. It is a very effective method to minimize the waste generated from packaging products. Paper, metal, plastic, and glass are considered recycled materials. Retailers and brand owners are increasingly conscious of using recycled content in packaging manufacturing. This is because awareness about sustainability is increasing among consumers.
Primary packaging type segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during forecast period
Primary packaging refers to the material or container that directly holds the pharmaceutical product and is in direct contact with the commodity. Such packaging contains the finished or final products, called retail or consumer packaging. It is used to preserve, protect, and provide information to the end user. It is the total packaging that the end user will ultimately dispose of via reuse, recycling, landfill, or other disposal routes. Sustainable pharmaceutical packaging aims to reduce the environmental impact of packaging by using materials and methods that are less harmful to the environment.
Paper & Paperboard raw material segment accounted for the second largest share of the market during forecast period
The paper-based pharmaceutical packaging industry provides renewable, recyclable, and sustainable packaging that is reliable and economically viable. Although paper is rarely used as a primary packaging material, paperboard materials remain a major part of secondary pharmaceutical packaging. Cartons, blister wallets, rigid boxes, and others are extensively used for pharmaceutical packaging because of greater surface area and improved display of products. The attributes of the paper substrate include its surface properties, color, brightness, opacity, basis weight, grain direction, tensile strength, and tearing strength. Paperboard sheets are cut, folded, and bonded into the appropriate shape. Corners may be strengthened depending on the need, and the material can be produced as set-up paperboard boxes, folding cartons, or trays. It offers comfort, sturdiness, and effective product protection.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72534537
North America region accounted for the largest share of the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market
North America is the largest market for sustainable pharmaceutical packaging due to a combination of factors such as government regulations, consumer demand for eco-friendly products, and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the region. The major companies producing pharmaceutical packaging in North America are Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Berry Global, West Pharmaceutical Services, Aptar Group, and WestRock, among others. In this region, the US, Canada, and Mexico are the manufacturing hubs of pharmaceutical products.
Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Key Players
The key players in the Sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market include Schott AG (Germany), Amcor PLC (Switzerland), AptarGroup,Inc (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Berry Global (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Catalent,Inc (US), and WestRock (US). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreements, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=72534537
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
360Quadrants
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results