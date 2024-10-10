The China Electric Vehicle Market was is expected to grow US$789.90 Mn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
The China Electric Vehicle Market size was valued at USD 260.84 Million in 2023 and the total China Electric Vehicle revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.15 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 789.90 Million by 2030.
Government intervention given rise to the high adoption rate of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles.
China determined to reduce the exhaust emission and the rate of vehicle sale and urbanization has given rise to the high rate of electric vehicles on Chinese roads. The government has invested heavily in the automotive industry while encouraging the populace to adopt the vehicles. As the country is planning on phasing out the diesel vehicles by 2040, China has plans to build as many as 20 million charging stations by 2025. China's Ministry of Finance (MOF), the State Taxation Administration (STA), and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has also exempted new energy vehicles from taxes.
China Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation
by Type
BEV
PHEV
HEV
by Vehicle Class
Mid-Priced
Luxury
by Vehicle Type
Two-wheelers
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
by End-User
Shared mobility providers
Government organizations
Personal users
Others
China Electric Vehicle Market Top Leaders:
SAIC-GM Wuling
NIO
Xpeng
Li Auto
WM Motors
Geely
Byton
Zhiji
Xiaomi
Guangzhou Automobile.
