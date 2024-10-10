The Baby Blankets Market was is expected to grow US$ Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Global Baby Blankets Market was valued nearly US$ 2.46 Bn. in 2023. Baby Blankets Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 % & is expected to reach at US$ 3.15 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 10, 2024 ) Growing consumer awareness coupled with high disposable income is driving the baby blanket market. New designs and visual appeal are important factors in the market. Diversity in the products is preferred though the cotton is still most popular choice. The multi-functionality of these blankets is also preferred, like travel blankets with compartments, hoods for warmth, and swaddle blankets for strollers are also in the market. Customization seems to be the new trends as the gift giving is on the rise.
North America shown to be a profitable market for baby blankets in 2023 with accounting for more than 30% of total sales. Changing climatic conditions, number of hotels, defence force, & individual and corporate charity are some of the factors responsible for this. Asia-Pacific will grow at a 5.2% CAGR during this time.
Baby Blankets Market Segmentation
by Product
Cotton
Polyester
by Distribution Channel
Online sales
Offline
Baby Blankets Market Top Leaders:
Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Chellco Industries Limited
JPrakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Limited
Qbedding.com
Youngman Woollen Mills Private Limited.
