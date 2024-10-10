The Aluminum Die Casting Market was is expected to grow US$ Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Aluminum Die Casting Market was at 27.50 billion in 2023. The Building & Construction is one of the segments reviewed in the MMR report dominating the global Aluminum Die Casting market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 10, 2024 ) The growing use of aluminum in end-sectors such as transportation & telecommunication is boosting the market development. High strength and light weight casting are preferred in the market. Pressure die casting is the dominating segment in the market with a market share of 77%. The US is a key manufacturer and customer in aluminium die casting industry. The pandemic affected market, though the acquision of regional companies by MNC’s was an important trend.
Asia Pacific region dominated the Aluminum Die Casting global industry with a 45% market share in 2023. The trained and cheap labor has helped the region in setting up production units in profitable settings. China is a leading shareholder in the market. China’s spending on military and defense has helped, although the COVID-19 affected the market in China.
Aluminum Die Casting Market Segmentation
by Process
High-Pressure Die Casting
Low-Pressure Die Casting
by End-Use
Transportation
Industrial
Building & Construction
by Material
Aluminum
Zinc
Magnesium
Others
Aluminum Die Casting Market Top Leaders:
Ryobi Ltd.
Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH
Gibbs Die Casting Corporation
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Dynacast International Inc.
