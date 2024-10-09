Preclinical Imaging Industry worth $5,101 million by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.0%
Preclinical Imaging Market by Product Type (Optical Imaging (Bioluminescance), PET, SPECT, MRI, Optical Imaging Reagents (Infrared Dyes), Software), Application (Oncology, Neurology), End User (Pharma, Imaging Centers) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 09, 2024 ) The global preclinical imaging market growth forecasted to transform from $3.997 billion in 2024 to $5.101 billion by 2029, driven by a CAGR of 5.0%. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for low-cost imaging systems, growing funding for preclinical research, and the rising need for new drug development. Key market trends include the shift toward non-invasive imaging techniques in small animal studies, primarily for drug testing and disease research, which aligns with ethical standards in animal research. However, challenges include strict regulations and technological limitations of standalone imaging systems. Opportunities arise from the growing adoption of imaging systems in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, particularly for oncology applications. North America dominates the market due to strong research infrastructure and government support. Key players include Medikor, Bruker Corporation, and Fujifilm Visual Sonics, among others. The market is segmented by product type, application, end user, and region, with oncology leading the application segment and pharmaceutical companies being the largest end users.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Preclinical Imaging Market"
83 - Tables
40 - Figures
165 - Pages
Optical Imaging reagents segment is the largest product type of the preclinical reagents market in 2023.
Based on reagents, the preclinical imaging market is segmented into optical imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, ultrasound contrast agents, and CT contrast agents. Among these, optical imaging reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the preclinical imaging market in 2023. The large market share of the optical imaging reagents segment is attributed to the high penetration of optical imaging modalities in preclinical research studies
Oncology segment is the largest application of the preclinical imaging market in 2023.
Based on application, the preclinical imaging market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases, immunology and inflammation, and other applications. In 2023, oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be due to as oncology benefits greatly from advancements in molecular imaging, allowing researchers to target specific biomarkers associated with cancer cells. This provides valuable insights into tumour biology and drug targeting.
By end user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are the largest end user in the brain preclinical imaging market in 2023.
Based on end user, the preclinical imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic and research centers, imaging centers, and other end users. In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share in the market. The volume of research and development work conducted by these companies has increased significantly, accompanied by a rise in investment for these activities. The ongoing need for advanced drugs will continue to drive demand for research and development efforts. Biotechnology companies utilize this technology extensively due to its wide range of applications.
North America dominates the global preclinical imaging market in 2023.
The preclinical imaging market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the preclinical imaging market due to its developed infrastructure, numerous preclinical projects, and higher adoption rates of advanced technological devices in the region.
Key Market Players of Preclinical Imaging Industry:
Prominent players in the preclinical imaging market include MR Solutions (UK), Mediso Ltd. (UK), Sofie (US), Fujifilm Visual Sonics (Canada), MILABS B.V. (Netherlands), Aspect Imaging Limited (US), Li-Cor Biosciences (US), ICONEUS (Paris), Advanced Molecular Vision (UK), Viewworks (Korea), Kub Technologies (US), Medikor (US), Trifoil Imaging (US), IVIM Technology Corp. (South Korea), Cubresa, Inc. (Canada), Berthold Technologies GMBH & CO.KG (Germany), Miltenyi Biotech GmbH (Germany), AI4R (France), Bruker Corporation (US), and Revvity, Inc. (US).
Breakdown of the supply-side, demand side, primary interviews by company type, designation, and region:
By Supply Side: Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (5%), and Tier 3 (70%)
By Designation: C-level Executives (27%), Director-level (18%), and Others (55%)
By Region: North America (40%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (20%), Latin America (5%), and Middle East and Africa (5%)
This report provides insights into the following pointers:
-Analysis of key drivers (technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, increasing market demand for noninvasive small-animal imaging techniques, growing number of public-private initiatives and funding to support preclinical researches, and development of low-cost & affordable preclinical imaging systems), restraints (strict regulation, significant installation and operational cost ), opportunities (expansion in emerging markets, and increasing demand for non-invasive techniques) and challenge (Technological and procedural limitations associated with standalone preclinical imaging systems)
-Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the preclinical imaging market.
-Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of preclinical imaging solutions across regions.
-Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about solutions, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the preclinical imaging market.
-Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the preclinical imaging market.
