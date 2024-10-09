Polyurethane Sealants Market worth $3.3 billion by 2027
Polyurethane Sealants Market size is estimated at USD 2.7 billion in 2022 to USD 3.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1%, between 2022 and 2027.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 09, 2024 ) The report "Polyurethane Sealants Market by Type (One-Component and Two-Component), End-Use Industry (Building and Construction, Automotive, General Industrial, Marine), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2027" The global polyurethane sealants market size is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2022 to USD 3.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1%.
The global polyurethane sealants market is witnessing high growth with rising demand from the Asia Pacific region, especially, from China and India. The rapid growth in the housing and construction sector, increasing gross domestic product (GDP), growing urbanization, and increasing disposable income drive the polyurethane sealants market
Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyurethane Sealants Market”
155 - Market Data Tables
46 - Figures
184 - Pages
Based on Type, one-component segment is projected to is to lead the market. One-component sealants can be classified into two types: moisture cured and heat cured one-component sealants. Moisture-cured products use relatively high molecular weight liquid isocyanate-terminated polyurethane along with a prepolymer comprising a low residual isocyanate. These sealants are allowed to cure in the presence of atmospheric moisture or in some cases, misted with water to speed up the curing. Heat-cured sealants use blocked isocyanates, where the isocyanate groups are reacted with agents such as caprolactam, methyl ethyl ketoxime, 3, 5-dimethyl pyrazole, and diethyl malonate. The blocking agents are released by heat, thus liberating the isocyanate groups which then react with hydroxy groups from a polyol.
Based on End-Use Industry, the building and construction segment is projected to lead the market. In building & construction segment, polyurethane sealants are mainly used in ceramic tile & flooring installation, pipe cement, roofing, and wall coverings. The revival of the building & construction industry in North America, along with the infrastructure, building & construction of smart cities, and rebuilding efforts after a spate of natural disasters such as earthquake and tsunamis in Asia Pacific are expected to drive the polyurethane sealants market in the building & construction industry in the region.
Based on Region, Asia Pacific continues to account for the largest share in the polyurethane sealants market due to the growing automotive and construction industry in the region. The major factor driving the automotive industry is the increasing income and population levels. Another major factor driving this demand is the fact that an increasing number of Asian nations have per capita GDPs that surpass the "USD5,000 barrier," the threshold for accelerating the sale and ownership of automobiles. Residential construction activities in Asia have increased due to rising income levels, shift toward nuclear families, affordable interest rates, and growing interest in home ownership in various countries. Numerous new constructions will begin in the region during the forecast period, thereby driving the polyurethane sealants market.
Polyurethane Sealants Market Key Players
Major players operating in the polyurethane sealants market include 3M (US), Arkema N.V. (Bostik) (Netherlands), Sika AG (Switzerland), H.B Fuller (US), Henkel AG & Co.KGaA (Germany), BASF SE (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), MAPEI S.p.A (Italy), Asian Paints Ltd. (India), ITW Polymers Sealants North America, Inc (US), among others. These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. They have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. Furthermore, these companies have a significant market share, products with wider applications, broader geographical use cases, and a larger product footprint.
Moreover, major companies are focusing on strengthening their products and facilities to provide efficient and sustainable products. These products are manufactured adhering to regulations implemented by associations and governments. All such developments are expected to lead to the sustainable development of players in the polyurethane sealants market over the next five years.
