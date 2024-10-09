The Needle Coke Market was is expected to grow US$ 7102.69 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Global Needle Coke Market size is expected to reach US$ 7102.69 Mn. by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 09, 2024 ) Needle coke is a carbon material, utilized as a part of the assembling of graphite cathodes, used in bend heaters in steel industry. The needle coke is used in lithium battery. As the demand for battery is increasing the demand for needle coke also increases.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years as the steel and aluminum manufacturing industries in the region is increasing. The key players in the market are Phillips 66, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, JXTG Holdings, Inc., Baotailong New Material Co., Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bao-steel Group, C-Chem CO., LTD.
Needle Coke Market Segmentation
by Grade
Base Premium
Intermediate Premium
Super Premium
by Type
Petroleum Derived
Coal Tar Pitch Derived
by Application
Steel Industry
Aluminium Industry
Nuclear Power
Needle Coke Market Top Leaders:
1. Phillips 66
2. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
3. JXTG Holdings
4. Baotailong New Material Co.
5. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
